Gratis appoints assistant police chief

The Village of Gratis promoted Tonina Lamanna to Assistant Chief and Officer Richard Brown to the rank of Sergeant during its council meeting on Thursday, March 28. Pictured, left to right, Sgt. Brown, Assistant Chief Lamanna and Chief George Schlub. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

GRATIS — The Thursday, March 28, Gratis Village Council meeting featured some special promotions, including the pinning of a new assistant police chief.

“We have a new police department with a new goal, a new vision and I wanted to let you guys know in front of my village family, and to talk about the people that have been most instrumental in what we’ve been able to accomplish so far. And that includes promoting Tonina Lamanna to my assistant chief,” Gratis Police Chief George Schlub said.

“If I’m not training my replacement, I’m not doing my job,” he added. “I’m not leaving anytime soon – I’m just saying.”

Chief Schlub went on to introduce Lamanna.

“Sergeant Lamanna has been in police work since 1998. She comes to Gratis with many years of experience, training and expertise, latest as a school resource officer. She currently has started a canine program right here in the Village of Gratis. She has written several grants to fund the police department with equipment. We’ve actually gotten one of those I’ve been told so far. She’s in charge of training and she is she runs interference for me.

He continued, “So the supervision comes up the line, stops with her, she and I meet regularly and then I take everything that you guys want down to (her.) She currently runs her own business as a dog groomer, teaches at Butler Tech, teaches Middle East dance to youth, volunteers for local fire department working an arson dog. And on top of that she works here.”

Lamanna is a trainer in arson and in products for International Police Work Dog Association, a member of the National Association of Arson Investigators, the International Association of Arson Investigators and Fraternal Order of Police 117.

“She doesn’t know it, yet but she’s going to become an associate member of the OACP, the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police,” Schlub added.

“I knew she would excel for our department and bring great ideas along with expertise. If you guys have appreciated or like anything I’ve done so far, it’s all because of her,” he added.

Also during the meeting, Gratis Officer Richard Brown was promoted to Sergeant.

According to his bio, “Brown was interested in police work since he was 20 years old as well as having an interest in flying. He was accepted into aeronautics school and decided to become a pilot. He currently is a pilot for Endeavor Air, which is a Delta airline connection since 2001. However, he still hadn’t completed his dream of being a police officer. So, in January of 2023, he signed up at Butler Tech and attended the Police Academy and graduated in May of 2023 and achieved the Top Gun award. While attending Butler Tech Officer Brown met Chief Schlub where he was asked by Chief Schlub to come join Gratis Police Department. After learning about Gratis, he knew Gratis was where he wanted to be. He accepted the position at Gratis PD and has been here since.”

The council meets the fourth Thursday each month beginning at 4:30 p.m.

