Porter sets record at Jack Lintz Invite

CLAYTON — Northmont senior Daron Porter set a new meet record in the 800 meter run Saturday when the Thunderbolts hosted the annual Jack Lintz Invitational.
Porter crossed the finish line in 1:57.21. No information was available about who held the previous record. An online search revealed Dillon Wooten of Fairmont recorded an 800 meter time of 1:59.48 at the meet in 2022.
The Northmont boys team placed 6th overall out of 20 teams.
Here’s how the Northmont boys fared in each event:
100 meter dash
Kalib Haynesworth, 5th, 11.53. Terry Harrell, 23rd, 12.33.
200 meter dash
Nehemiah Drake, 17th, 24.68.
400 meter dash
Jonathan Warren, 3rd, 51.47. Daniel Ivory, 9th, 54.25.
800 meter run
Daron Porter, 1st, 1:57.21. Grant Mergler, 22nd, 2:21.10.
1,600 meter run
Jackson Morgret, 10th, 4:55.80. Owen Bush, 15th, 4:59.60.
5,000 meter run
Dominic Lopez, 5th, 15:54.75.
110 meter hurdles
Eli Pettis, 7th, 17:47. Shurkarani Wilondja, 16th, 19.63. Shay Edwards, 17th, 19.79. Printiss Moore, 21st, 21.11
300 meter hurdles
Eli Pettis, 5th, 43.84. Shay Edwards, 17th, 48.71. Shurkarani Wilondja, 20th, 49.94. Printiss Moore, 21st, 50.96.
4×100 meter relay
Northmont 2nd, 44.03.
4×400 meter relay
Northmont, 2nd, 3:38.31.
4×800 meter relay
Northmont, 13th, 10:01.05.
High jump
Owen Prince, 9th, 5-feet, 3-inches. Drevin Jordan, 18th, 5-feet. Jayden Smith, 18th, 5-feet. Nehemiah Drake, 18th, 5-feet.
Long jump
Kalib Haynesworth, 10th, 18-feet, 3-inches. Trevon Rowe, 13th, 17-feet, 3.5-inches. Drevin Jordan, 24th, 15-feet, 4.25-inches. Michael Stewart, 25th, 15-feet, 1-inch.
Discus
Ike (E-K) Nwanoro, 3rd, 129-feet, 10-inches. Charlie Henson, 22nd, 97-feet, 10-inches. Dylan Sun, 26th, 74-feet, 3-inches. Brady Molton, 28th, 70-feet, 9-inches.
Shot put
Charie Henson, 11th, 36-feet, 9.5-inches. Ike (E-K) Nwanoro, 18th, 33-feet, 9-inches. Brady Molton, 20th, 32-feet, 4-inches. Dylan Sun, 29-feet, 8.5-inches.
The Lady Bolts took 3rd in a field of 21 teams.
Here’s how the Northmont girls fared in each event:
100 meter dash
Victoria Odole, 2nd, 12.95. Raylin Turner, 6th, 13.80.
200 meter dash
Victoria Odole, 3rd, 26.69. Chinaza Ibe, 8th, 28.01.
400 meter dash
Jakayla Waddell, 2nd, 1:01.41. Zoey Evers, 12th, 1:06.63.
800 meter run
Jazlen Simpson, 4th, 2:33.76. Abbie Weeks, 21st, 2:52.17.
1,600 meter run
Amelia Brown, 16th, 6:08.72. Addison Brown, 17th, 6:09.46.
5,000 meter run
Makenna Long, 4th, 19:02.43. Briana Pressel, 12th, 20:41.79.
100 meter hurdles
Celeste Chambers, 12th, 19.67. Lynne Cremeans, 15th, 20.14.
300 meter hurdles
Chinaza Ibe, 15th, 57.36. Paige Auxier, 20th, 58.40.
4×100 meter relay
Northmont, 3rd, 52.56.
4×200 meter relay
Northmont, 1st, 1:48.66.
4×400 meter relay
Northmont, 3rd, 4:18.24.
High jump
Jenna Hall, 5th, 4-feet, 9-inches. Madison Evans, 11th, 4-feet, 6-inches.
Long jump
Julianna Gunn, 4th, 15-feet, 1.5-inches. Ariane Eloi, 19th, 13-ffet, 10-inches.
Discus
Logan Fast, 7th, 96-feet, 3-inches. Quinlan Singleton, 25th, 66-feet, 3-inches. Marie Besingi, 26th, 62-feet, 11-inches. Ava Brewer, 27th, 61-feet, 10-inches.
Shot put
Logan Fast, 9th, 29-feet, 10.5-inches. Marie Besingi, 15th, 27-feet. Quinlan Singleton, 20th, 26-feet. Ne’Ajah Driscoll, 30th, 20-feet, 3-inches.
