Porter sets record at Jack Lintz Invite

CLAYTON — Northmont senior Daron Porter set a new meet record in the 800 meter run Saturday when the Thunderbolts hosted the annual Jack Lintz Invitational.

Porter crossed the finish line in 1:57.21. No information was available about who held the previous record. An online search revealed Dillon Wooten of Fairmont recorded an 800 meter time of 1:59.48 at the meet in 2022.

The Northmont boys team placed 6th overall out of 20 teams.

Here’s how the Northmont boys fared in each event:

100 meter dash

Kalib Haynesworth, 5th, 11.53. Terry Harrell, 23rd, 12.33.

200 meter dash

Nehemiah Drake, 17th, 24.68.

400 meter dash

Jonathan Warren, 3rd, 51.47. Daniel Ivory, 9th, 54.25.

800 meter run

Daron Porter, 1st, 1:57.21. Grant Mergler, 22nd, 2:21.10.

1,600 meter run

Jackson Morgret, 10th, 4:55.80. Owen Bush, 15th, 4:59.60.

5,000 meter run

Dominic Lopez, 5th, 15:54.75.

110 meter hurdles

Eli Pettis, 7th, 17:47. Shurkarani Wilondja, 16th, 19.63. Shay Edwards, 17th, 19.79. Printiss Moore, 21st, 21.11

300 meter hurdles

Eli Pettis, 5th, 43.84. Shay Edwards, 17th, 48.71. Shurkarani Wilondja, 20th, 49.94. Printiss Moore, 21st, 50.96.

4×100 meter relay

Northmont 2nd, 44.03.

4×400 meter relay

Northmont, 2nd, 3:38.31.

4×800 meter relay

Northmont, 13th, 10:01.05.

High jump

Owen Prince, 9th, 5-feet, 3-inches. Drevin Jordan, 18th, 5-feet. Jayden Smith, 18th, 5-feet. Nehemiah Drake, 18th, 5-feet.

Long jump

Kalib Haynesworth, 10th, 18-feet, 3-inches. Trevon Rowe, 13th, 17-feet, 3.5-inches. Drevin Jordan, 24th, 15-feet, 4.25-inches. Michael Stewart, 25th, 15-feet, 1-inch.

Discus

Ike (E-K) Nwanoro, 3rd, 129-feet, 10-inches. Charlie Henson, 22nd, 97-feet, 10-inches. Dylan Sun, 26th, 74-feet, 3-inches. Brady Molton, 28th, 70-feet, 9-inches.

Shot put

Charie Henson, 11th, 36-feet, 9.5-inches. Ike (E-K) Nwanoro, 18th, 33-feet, 9-inches. Brady Molton, 20th, 32-feet, 4-inches. Dylan Sun, 29-feet, 8.5-inches.

The Lady Bolts took 3rd in a field of 21 teams.

Here’s how the Northmont girls fared in each event:

100 meter dash

Victoria Odole, 2nd, 12.95. Raylin Turner, 6th, 13.80.

200 meter dash

Victoria Odole, 3rd, 26.69. Chinaza Ibe, 8th, 28.01.

400 meter dash

Jakayla Waddell, 2nd, 1:01.41. Zoey Evers, 12th, 1:06.63.

800 meter run

Jazlen Simpson, 4th, 2:33.76. Abbie Weeks, 21st, 2:52.17.

1,600 meter run

Amelia Brown, 16th, 6:08.72. Addison Brown, 17th, 6:09.46.

5,000 meter run

Makenna Long, 4th, 19:02.43. Briana Pressel, 12th, 20:41.79.

100 meter hurdles

Celeste Chambers, 12th, 19.67. Lynne Cremeans, 15th, 20.14.

300 meter hurdles

Chinaza Ibe, 15th, 57.36. Paige Auxier, 20th, 58.40.

4×100 meter relay

Northmont, 3rd, 52.56.

4×200 meter relay

Northmont, 1st, 1:48.66.

4×400 meter relay

Northmont, 3rd, 4:18.24.

High jump

Jenna Hall, 5th, 4-feet, 9-inches. Madison Evans, 11th, 4-feet, 6-inches.

Long jump

Julianna Gunn, 4th, 15-feet, 1.5-inches. Ariane Eloi, 19th, 13-ffet, 10-inches.

Discus

Logan Fast, 7th, 96-feet, 3-inches. Quinlan Singleton, 25th, 66-feet, 3-inches. Marie Besingi, 26th, 62-feet, 11-inches. Ava Brewer, 27th, 61-feet, 10-inches.

Shot put

Logan Fast, 9th, 29-feet, 10.5-inches. Marie Besingi, 15th, 27-feet. Quinlan Singleton, 20th, 26-feet. Ne’Ajah Driscoll, 30th, 20-feet, 3-inches.

