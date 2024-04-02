Volunteers needed to frame house

Volunteers working in teams to build sections of a house frame last year in the Concord United Methodist Church parking lot. Submitted photo

ENGLEWOOD — Concord United Methodist Church, 1123 S. Main St., Englewood, has formed a partnership for the seventh year with Crossroads Missions ‘Help Build Hope’ program.

This Louisville, Kentucky organization brings together people that are passionate about eliminating poverty housing. Volunteers are needed to help frame a house in the church parking lot for Habitat for Humanity on Saturday, April 20 beginning at 8 a.m. with breakfast.

Volunteers are needed to stack wood on Friday, April 19 at 5 p.m., and help with the build on Saturday. Teams of six to eight will work together framing and making friends. Ages 5 and up and all skill levels are welcomed.

After the Saturday build the house will be blessed, disassembled, and loaded to be delivered to Habitat for Humanity in Wood County, Ohio.

Concord UMC looks forward to seeing those who have participated in the past and those planning to help for the first time. Register yourself or team at https://bit.ly/3PGSQjU.

For more information call the church office at 937-836-3773 Monday through Thursday.