Devils defeat Bradford by 10 runs

BROOKVILLE — Bradford jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning Thursday and held a 3-1 lead until Brookville erupted for seven runs in the third inning and five more in the fourth to post a 13-3 victory over the Railroaders.

With the win the Blue Devils improved to 4-0 overall. Bradford fell to 0-2.

In the top of the first inning Landon Wills drew a two out walk and Trey Schmelzer drew a walk to put a pair of runners on base for Bradford. Hudson Hill followed with a line drive single to right field to drive in Wills with Schmelzer advancing to third and Hill reaching second on the throw back to the infield.

Colton Gambill also hit a line drive to right to score Schmelzer and Hill. Brookville pitcher Hunter Gray ended the scoring threat by striking out Garrett Trevino with Bradford holding a 3-0 lead.

The Devils got one run back in the bottom of the first. Jace Wood hit a lead off single to center advancing to second on a ground out to first by Lucas Horn. A passed ball enabled Wood to reach third and another passed ball allowed Wood to score.

Sam Fullenkamp drew a walk but Bradford pitcher Landon Wills struck out Braden Chambers for the second out. Wills uncorked a wild pitch with Fullenkamp advancing to second. Kayde Baker drew a walk but Wills struck out Landon Trent to end the inning with the Railroaders on top 3-1.

Brookville blew the game open with seven runs in the third inning. Horn got hit by a pitch and scored on a triple by Fullenkamp. Bradford lifted Wills with Owen Canan taking the mound in relief.

Chambers hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Fullenkamp. Baker drew a walk and Trent got hit by a pitch. Lane Willoughby got on base via a fielding error that also enabled Baker to score with Trent reaching second.

Nathan Waggoner drew a walk to load the bases. Cole Crabtree hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Trent with Willoughby advancing to third and Waggoner held at first. Wood drew a walk to load the bases.

Horn followed with a double to center field to bring all three base runners home. Horn was thrown out trying to reach third to end the inning with the Devils holding an 8-3 lead.

Brookville added five more runs on two hits and three walks in the fourth inning. The Devils drew a total of 10 walks with six hits.

Hill and Gambill each drove in one run for Bradford. Trevino, Gambill, Hill, and Tucker Miller each had one hit for the Railroaders.

Gray earned the victory for Brookville allowing four hits and three runs with seven strike outs and three walks in four innings of work. Chambers pitched one inning of shutout ball in relief with three strike outs.

Wood, Horn, Fullenkamp, Chambers, Willoughby, and Wagoner each had one hit for the Blue Devils. Horn had three RBI while Fullenkamp and Waggoner had two RBI. Chambers and Crabtree both had one RBI.

Canan took the loss for Bradford surrendering eight runs, three earned, off two hits and five walks in one inning of work.

