ServeOhio funds statewide service projects on Global Youth Service Day

COLUMBUS — ServeOhio, the governor-appointed commission on service and volunteerism, announces grant awards to support 17 local Global Youth Service Day (GYSD) projects taking place throughout April.

GYSD, April 26-28, is the largest service event in the world dedicated to the contributions that children and youth make 365 days of the year. The grants ServeOhio is providing will fund service projects in 15 Ohio cities led by nearly 1,300 volunteers.

The 17 GYSD projects will engage Ohio youth volunteers to create or improve community assets or infrastructure. Additionally, the projects will incorporate an education component to create long-term, sustainable change on issues and with people.

“It’s so inspiring to see the seeds of service begin to grow in our younger generations,” said William Hall, executive director for ServeOhio. “We are proud to support the service of our youth as we continue making strides toward a better Ohio.”

ServeOhio awarded funds to support a project for the Preble County Historical Society where 30 volunteers will build a Community Leadership Challenges Trail on its property.

In addition to these service projects funded by ServeOhio, thousands of individuals across the state will volunteer in their communities throughout April in recognition of GYSD. Volunteers interested in serving in their community for GYSD or at any time throughout the year can visit Get Connected, ServeOhio’s statewide volunteer engagement platform.