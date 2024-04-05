Candidacy protest legislation introduced

Creech

COLUMBUS – State Reps. Angie King (R-Celina) and Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria) on Tuesday, April 2, introduced legislation that will allow any voter to protest an individual’s candidacy for a political party nomination.

Current law only allows for a registered voter to protest nominations under their specified party. Under this legislation, any eligible voter will be able to protest nominations, regardless of political affiliation.

“Transparency is key to the success of our elections,” said King in a press release Tuesday. “Open elections are a fundamental right of Americans, and they have the right to know who they are voting for.”

“Our bill simply recodifies and clarifies a requirement that has been a part of Ohio law for more than 50 years,” said Creech. “I am committed to ensuring Ohio elections are the most secure, fair, transparent, and accurate in the nation.”

This bill will recodify the existing reasons, outlined below, under which any eligible voter may protest candidacy for a political party nomination:

•The individual is not a U.S. citizen;

•The individual does not meet the minimum age requirements to hold office;

•The individual would exceed an applicable term or age limit;

•The individual has a criminal conviction; or

•The individual does not include their former name on required documentation to run for office.

•The legislation awaits a bill number and House committee assignment.