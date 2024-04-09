Commission proclaims Alcohol Awareness Month

On Wednesday, April 3, Preble County Commissioners met with representatives of the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board to proclaim April “Alcohol Awareness Month” in the county. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — On Monday, April 3, Preble County Commissioners met with representatives of the Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board to proclaim April “Alcohol Awareness Month” in the county.

Commissioner Adam Craft read the resolution on behalf of commissioners:

“Whereas, alcohol is one of the most commonly used addictive substance in the United States; and 178,000 persons die each year from excessive alcohol use in the U.S; and

“Whereas, 20 percent of adults and 13 percent of high school students in Ohio binge drink; and nearly half of U.S. citizens have been exposed to a familial alcohol use disorder; and

“Whereas, one in eight children live in a household where at least one parent is dependent on or has abused alcohol; and underage drinking is a significant public health problem in the U.S. and excessive drinking is responsible for about 4,000 deaths among people under age 21 annually; and

“Whereas, adults ages 26 and older who began drinking before age 15 are 3.5 times more likely to report having an alcohol use disorder than those who waited until age 21 or later to begin drinking.”

He continued, “And whereas alcohol-related problems cost America $249 billion in lost productivity, absenteeism, healthcare costs, crime and family-related problems; and people suffering with an alcohol use disorder can recover if given the necessary services and support in their communities; now, therefore be it resolved that the board of Preble County Commissioners does proclaim April 2024 as Alcohol Awareness Month in Preble County and further calls upon all citizens, governmental agencies, public and private institutions, businesses, and schools to support efforts that will reduce stigma, increase community awareness and increase support for individuals and families coping with alcohol use disorders.”

“Thank you for all the support that you provide to our families and our community,” Commissioner Craft told the MHRB representatives attending the meeting. “It doesn’t go unnoticed. I know that Amy (Raynes, MHRB Executive Director) couldn’t do what she does without all of you doing what you do. So we thank you for that.”

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.