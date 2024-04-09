EHS presenting Disney’s ‘Little Mermaid Jr.’

Eaton High School drama students will present Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr., Friday, April 12, and Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 14, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door or can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/3emwjpmw. The show is approximately 1 hour in length. The public is invited to enjoy the story based on Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr. and join Ariel and their favorite characters on an underwater journey. Eaton Performing Arts Center is located at 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton.

Submitted | Eaton High School