Johnson belts walk-off grand slam vs. Fairmont

Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald

CLAYTON — Sophomore Jadyn Johnson belted a walk-off grand slam home run Saturday to help power Northmont to a 19-6 victory over Fairmont.

Johnson went three for four with two home runs, scored three times, and drove in seven runs.

Seniors Zoey Hodge and Morgan Pendleton also belted homers in the lopsided victory. Hodge went one for two with two RBIs and drew three intentional walks. Pendleton went two for three with a walk, scored three times, and had three RBIs.

Freshman Adee Kautz went two for four with two runs and one RBI. Sophomore Kyleigh Gunter went two for three with a double and two RBIs. Sophomore Jabria Bickerstaff went one for two with one run.

Senior Emily Bole went one for three and scored twice. Lacie Knick went one for two with one run. Senior Shelby Clagg went one for two with one run and junior Sydney Strickland went one for two with a walk, one run and one RBI.

The Lady Bolts pounded out 15 hits in 27 at bats.

Hodge picked up the victory in the pitcher’s circle. She worked six innings, gave up seven hits, six runs (five earned) with two walks and five strike outs.

With the victory Northmont improved to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Greater Western Ohio Conference play. Fairmont fell to 3-3 and 1-2 in conference play.

Fairmont defeated Northmont 10-7 on Friday.

“I was just concerned how we would respond after last night when we lost 10-7,” said Northmont coach Kris Mangen. “Our energy was high and I knew they had confidence. Obviously, today was a good day both offensively and defensively. It was a 42 minute game, I think, with the run-rule, so I am glad how we responded.”

The Lady Bolts won four of six games in Myrtle Beach over spring break.

“We played all Ohio teams when we were down there, which is funny, but the facilities were beautiful,” Mangen said. “Everything is turf – the infield and outfield and they had plenty of areas to practice hitting and for pregame stuff. It was beautiful.”

