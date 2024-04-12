CASA importance stressed during Child Abuse Prevention Month

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County CASAs are working to help local children in need during Child Abuse Prevention Month this April.

CASA volunteers advocate for children experiencing abuse and neglect year-round, and 50 children have been served so far in 2024.

The Preble County CASA program is continuing its mission to serve children experiencing abuse and neglect, with a particular focus on this work during Child Abuse Prevention Month. Child Abuse Prevention Month aims to spread awareness, while highlighting the importance of families and communities working together to fight child abuse and neglect.

According to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, over 3 million cases of child maltreatment are reported each year, with 558,899 cases substantiated in 2022.

After undergoing comprehensive training, CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to advocate for children experiencing abuse or neglect. Volunteers are community members of all walks of life.

Preble County has operated a program since 2002. Volunteers complete at least 30 hours of training and in-court observation before being assigned a case. In addition, they complete required training annually. There are 47 CASA/GAL (Guardian ad litem) programs serving nearly 10,000 children in 60 different Ohio counties annually.

“These are our children. Children you may pass in a store or see on a playground,” CASA Debbie Huff said in a press release. “Children who are in the same classroom as your children and grandchildren. If you live in the area and would like to volunteer, visit bit.ly/prebcocasa or ohiocasa.org. You can also call 937-456-2762 for more information.”