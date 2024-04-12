Eagle Scout builds duck boxes

On Sunday, April 7, Caleb Prater, a member of Boy Scout Troop 78, along with his family, installed new wooden duck boxes around the wetland area at the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve. “Wood ducks adapt where natural cavities may be limited or lacking. Installing new nest boxes is enjoyable and rewarding for anyone interested in hands-on waterfowl conservation projects. This was such a gift and we are excited to continue education surrounding our local ecosystem,” said PcHS Executive Director Lisa White.

Submitted |Preble County Historical Society