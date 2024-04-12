PCHS hosts Falcon Show

The Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve located at 7693 Swartsel Road in Eaton partnered with Wings Etc. and MidWest Falconry to celebrate wildlife conservation and protection and present the annual Falcon Show on Sunday, April 7. The falconry group took time to explain the differences in red tail hawks, Coopers hawks, falcons, owls and more. Visitors from around Ohio attended the event making it the largest Falcon Show to date at PCHS, according to society officials.

Submitted | Preble County Historical Society