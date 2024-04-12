Lady Devils defeat Eaton in pitcher’s duel

Grace Burton struck out nine and limited Eaton to five hits to help lift Brookville to a 1-0 victory Tuesday. File photo

BROOKVILLE — One run determined the winner of the softball game Tuesday between Brookville and Eaton.

Brookville pitch Grace Burton struck out nine with no walks and surrendered five hits. She threw 72 pitches, 56 for strikes.

Eaton pitcher Meredith Pieratt limited Brookville to just two hits with no walks and six strike outs and had on earned runs. She threw 95 pitches, 60 for strikes.

A pair of fielding errors in the bottom of the sixth inning enabled the Lady Devils to secure the victory.

Freshman Haley Hall, the leadoff hitter, reached on an error by the first baseman. Madisyn Cantrell came in as a courtesy runner. Following a pop up out, Burton singled to right with Cantrell advancing to second.

Lia Viernes came in as a courtesy runner for Burton. The next batter hit a fly out to left with both runners holding.

With Maya Haydon at bat both runners advanced on an error by Pieratt who misplayed the throw from the catcher and Cantrell scored on an error by center fielder Gracie Copper. Pieratt struck out Haydon with Brookville clinging to a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh Burton struck out lead off hitter Maddyn Davis. Alexia Morgan hit a ground ball back to Burton, who threw to Melina Davidson for the second out. The game ended with Copper flying out to center fielder Makenzie Roesser.

Ella Statzer led Eaton with two hits in three at bats. Pieratt went one for three, Julie Schrimper went one for two, and Sarah Abner went one for two.

Rylan Eagle went one for two with a double while Burton went one for three with a single for Brookville. Eaton committed four errors while Brookville had one.

Brookville remains in first place in the Buckeye Division of the Southwestern Buckeye League while Eaton drops to fourth. The Lady Devils improved to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in league play while Lady Eagles fell to 5-2 and 1-2.

