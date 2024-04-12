Rain suspends play in multiple local games

Garner Parlett delivers a rain soaked pitch to the plate Wednesday at Northridge. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Tri-County North’s Parker Overcash scoops up an infield chopper and prepares to throw to first. Gabe Heltsley scores against Northridge.

BROOKVILLE — Some overly optimistic teams tried to play games in the rain Wednesday, including Brookville baseball and softball as well as Tri-County North baseball. All three games were suspended after a few innings as the rain became too intense.

With one out in the top of third inning Wednesday with Carlisle holding a 2-1 lead over Brookville, play was suspended due to steady rain.

According to Brookville coach Tyler Eaton, the game will probably have to be rescheduled at a later date. The Blue Devils are scheduled to play at Carlisle on Friday.

“Having four-and-a-half innings left is a little different than resuming a game that called for darkness in the sixth and only needing to play one inning,” Eaton said. “I don’t think we will have enough daylight on Friday for a minimum of 11.5 innings.”

Tri-County North traveled to Northridge to play the Polar Bears on Wednesday and took an early lead, but that game was also suspended as the rain intensified.

The Lady Blue Devils softball game against Waynesville was suspended after four innings with Waynesville holding a 6-1 lead. That game will resume Friday, weather permitting, when Brookville travels to Waynesville.

The Lady Devils took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second Wednesday. Rylan Eagle drew a walk and advanced to third after a pair of ground outs. She later scored on a wild pitch.

Waynesville took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third. Lauren Rieger reached second base on an error. Kylie Bailey singled to left with Rieger advancing to third. Amanda Tudela drew a walk to load the bases.

Rieger scored on a wild pitch with Bailey advancing to third. Katie McKeehan singled to right to score Bailey.

The Lady Spartans added four runs in the top of the fourth. Payton Jett drew a walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Rieger drew a walk and Addison Hardyman singled to deep third to load the bases again.

Bailey singled to left with Jett, Rieger and Hardyman scoring on a fielding error on the base hit while Bailey made it all the way to third. Tudela singled to center to score Bailey.

Melina Davidson hit a leadoff single for Brookville in the bottom of the fourth. Maya Haydon struck out and Davidson got picked off first. Eagle grounded out to end the inning and play was suspended.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].