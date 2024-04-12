This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, April 15

Play and Learn Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m.

Join us for an active story time full of fun books, music, movement, and sensory play! Ideal for ages 2-4. Registration is not required.

Kindergarten Club, 10-11 a.m.

Kindergarten Club is intended for the families of children who are entering kindergarten in fall 2024. Children and caregivers participate together in a variety of fun activities designed to help children prepare for kindergarten. Tips for adults, early literacy activities, social and emotional learning opportunities, and skills that set children up to be successful students will be the focus.

This program is designed using evidence-based approaches to assist parents and caregivers on ways they can help young children develop skills they’ll need for school success.

*While supplies last, rising kindergarteners will receive a bag with early learning materials for attending. Registration is not required.

Game Night, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 should bring their friends to compete in trivia, word, minute-to-win-it games, and more! Registration is required.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, April 16

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 36 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Escape the Library, 3-4 p.m.

Kids in grades 5-6 will have the opportunity to play an escape room-style challenge. Registration is not required.

What Can You do With Your Genealogy Research? 6:30-7:30 p.m.

You’ve done the research and now have a pile of documents about your ancestors. So, what do you do with all that data? Guest speaker Jonathan Emmert will give attendees ideas on what can be done with all that hard work! Space is limited and registration is required.

Wednesday, April 17

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Teen Advisory Board, 2:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 can apply to be on the library’s Teen Advisory Board where they can not only fulfill school community service requirements, but can also be an integral part of the community utilizing teamwork, leadership, and empowerment! These teens can get a say in what happens at the library and complete community service projects at the same time!

A completed application is required for attendance and may be picked up at the library. Please email Ally Doerman-Bays, [email protected], with any questions.

Thursday, April 18

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Rainbow Alliance, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are welcome to come to a safe space for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or meet an ally and discuss LGBTQIA+ history, current events, and pop culture. Registration is not required.

Family Story Time, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.