Blazers lose in extra innings at Arcanum

National Trail lefty Jamison Watts delivers a pitch to Arcanum batter Luke Stephens. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Kellen Laird tripped over the edge of the outfield grass but kept his focus and managed to make a catch falling backwards on a pop fly by Arcanum’s Ethan Kearney in the bottom of the sixth inning. Andrew Hamm steals second beating the diving tag of second baseman Seth Fearon. Cooper Lee singles to center in the top of the seventh inning.

ARCANUM — Trailing 6-3 Tuesday to National Trail the Arcanum Trojans rallied with three runs in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings and went on to score the winning run in the bottom of the tenth to edge the Blazers 8-7.

The Trojans benefited from several errors by the Blazers, including in the bottom of the tenth.

Bryce Kramer led off the bottom of tenth for Arcanum by reaching base on an error. Caleb Burke laid down a sacrifice bunt and also reached base on an error. Kramer advanced to third on defensive indifference (a steal with no attempt to put the baserunner out) and then scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

Both teams committed plenty of errors; Arcanum had six while the Blazers had seven.

National Trail led 6-1 after three innings. Arcanum took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Derek Longstreth drew a leadoff walk and stole second.

With one out Regan Christ reached on error with Longstreth advancing to third. Kramer followed with a single to second to score Longstreth.

The Blazers answered with five runs in the top of the second. Lead off hitter Mason Leal reached on an error and advanced to second on a ground out. Leal reached third on a wild pitch and scored on a ground out to second by Kellen Laird.

Andrew Hamm drew a walk and Gavin Vance got hit by a pitch to put runners at first and second. Jamison Watts reached on an infield single to load the bases.

With Chase Ruebush at bat Hamm scored on a wild pitch with Vance advancing to third and Watts to second. Ruebush hit a ground ball to third resulting in an error that enabled Vance and Watts to score with Ruebush reaching second.

Cooper Smith singled to center to score Ruebush to give the Blazers a 5-1 lead. The Blazers added a run in the top of the third when Leal got hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then stole third. Leal scored on a passed ball.

Arcanum got one run in the bottom of the fourth. Caleb Burke reached on a dropped fly ball to right. Kolton Quigney singled to score Smith.

Arcanum cut the deficit to 6-3 in the bottom of the sixth. Lucas Miller reached on an error and Quigney drew a walk. Seth Fearson singled to left to score Miller.

The Trojans tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Kramer drew a walk with Landon Wagner coming in to pinch run. Wagner reached second on a wild pitch and third on another wild pitch. Burke and Luke Stephens each drew a walk to load the bases. Dakota Kendig came in to pinch run for Stephens.

Miller got hit by a pitch to score Wagner. Longstreth reached on a shortstop error to score Burke. A throwing error on the same play enabled Kendig to score to tie the game.

The Blazers took a 7-6 lead in the top of the ninth. Smith drew a lead off walk and stole second. Braylon Coffey reached on a shortstop error with Smith scoring.

Arcanum tied it in the bottom of inning. Miller reached on an infield hit and advanced to third on an error. Quigney hit a ground ball to third and on the throw to the plate an error by the catcher enabled Miller to score.

That set up the game winning run by Kramer in the bottom of the tenth.

With the victory Arcanum improved to 6-6 overall and 3-1 in Western Ohio Conference play while National Trail fell to 4-6 and 2-2 in conference play.

Jamison Watts pitched five and one-third innings for the Blazers, scattered four hits, allowed three runs with four walks and seven strike outs. He also got two hits in six at bats with one steal and scored once.

Andrew Hamm pitched three innings, surrendered two hits and one earned run with a walk and two strike outs. He went two for four with a stolen base and scored a run.

Cooper Smith went one for three with a walk, two steals, scored a run and had one RBI.

