NEW PARIS — National Trail Elementary School students participated in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge February 14-21.

This group of “heart loving” students raised $10,976.37 for the American Heart Association, according to NT Elementary Secretary Deniece Harris.

Eli Shiverdecker was the top student fundraiser.

“Thank you to all who helped make this a successful event this year,” Harris said.