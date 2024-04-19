Current Events Club celebrates at Preble Arts

The Current Events Club’s recent meeting at Preble Arts culminated in a group picture, taken on the same steps as the original image from the club’s founding years ago. The Current Events Club’s recent meeting at Preble Arts culminated in a group picture, taken on the same steps as the original image from the club’s founding years ago. The Current Events Club’s recent meeting at Preble Arts culminated in a group picture, taken on the same steps as the original image from the club’s founding years ago.

EATON — The recent gathering of the Current Events Club at Preble Arts was a truly beautiful experience, filled with joy, laughter, and celebration of the deep friendships that have been cultivated within the club.

We were honored to host this wonderful group of ladies in the stunning Gallery at Preble Arts and share with them the rich history of our building.

The day culminated in a group picture, taken on the same steps as the original image from the club’s founding years ago.

It was a true privilege to be a part of this special gathering and to witness the enduring bonds of friendship that have been formed over the years.

Preble Arts is located at 207 E. Main St, Eaton. Hours are Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.

