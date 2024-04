Church briefs

Revival at FSBC Camden

April 21-24, the First Southern Baptist Church in Camden welcomes Evangelist Kieth Bowman from Austin, Texas, in one combined 10:45 a.m. service on Sunday, and at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday night. Pastor Greg F. Jackson invites all. www.camdencornerofhope.com.

New Hope Souper Supper April 27

New Hope Church will hold its Souper Supper on Saturday, April 27, from 4-6 p.m. at the church located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Menu this month will include turkey hot shots, tossed green salad, salads and desserts, coffee, iced tea, punch and water.

Northside Chapel Yard Sale

Northside Chapel at 6820 N Main Street in Camden will have its annual Yard Sale Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Biscuit/gravy breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. Lunch on Thursday is a soup beans/cornbread meal, Friday is a beef Manhattan meal, and Saturday’s is a choice of sandwiches: buffalo chicken, pulled pork or beef barbecue with sides. Other sandwiches are available each day along with home-baked goods. There are many yard sale items with holiday, household, children’s clothing, assorted plants, jewelry and vendors with crafts available.

National Day of Prayer in Englewood

Englewood’s National Day of Prayer gathering will be held in the council chambers of the Englewood Government Center, 333 West National Road, Englewood, Thursday, May 2, from noon-1 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in prayer for the nation, government, military, businesses, schools, families, churches, Israel, media, and arts & entertainment. There will also be prayers of repentance and revival for the nation. The theme this year is “lift up the word; light up the world” from 2 Samuel 22:29-31. Invite a friend and join in for a special time of prayer. For more information, call Mary Jane Munson at 937- 836-0580. If unable to attend this gathering, there are other prayer gatherings in the area: one at First Light Church, 140 Elva Ct., Vandalia at 8:45 a.m. and one at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton at Third and Main at noon.

My Brother’s Keeper in concert at SCC

My Brother’s Keeper will appear in concert at Somerville Community Church on Sunday, May 5, at 10 a.m. My Brother’s Keeper is a Cincinnati-based bluegrass/folk band with a contemporary sound, energetic live shows, creative musicianship and positive lyrics, according to SCC officials. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. All welcome, a love offering will be taken. For more information call Pastor Mark at 937-671-7245.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.