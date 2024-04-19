Kids’ Fishing Day rescheduled for Saturday Kids’ Fishing Day rescheduled for Saturday Kid Fishing Day coincides with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources annual stocking of Ohio lakes as part of their Catchable Rainbow Trout program. The lake will be stocked with hundreds of rainbow trout. Last year nearly 100 children took part in Kid Fishing Day at Crystal Lake in Eaton.

EATON — After being postponed last week due to the rainy weather making it difficult for the rainbow trout stocking by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, Eaton Parks & Recreation will host its second annual Kids’ Fishing Day at Crystal Lake Park on Saturday, April 20, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife stocks approximately 100,000 rainbow trout across the state each year to provide fishing opportunities directed toward youth, families, and senior anglers each year. These rainbow trout releases take place March through May, as long as areas are ice-free and accessible to anglers. Stockings of public lakes and ponds provide opportunities for families to fish together.

“Fishing for catchable-sized trout is a great way to introduce young people to the outdoors,” according to ODNR officials.

Approximately 100 youth took part in last year’s Kids’ Fishing Day.

The rainbow trout are raised at state fish hatcheries and measure 10-13 inches before they are released by the ODNR Division of Wildlife. According to ODNR officials, these stockings are intended to provide very high angler success by creating “Fish in a Barrel” opportunities and a harvest of all stocked fish. Catchable rainbow trout not caught represent a lost opportunity because these fish are sensitive to warm water temperatures and typically do not survive through late spring.

The daily harvest limit for inland lakes is five trout per angler, and this limit will be adhered to during Kids’ Fishing Day at Crystal Lake. ODNR officials plan to be on site during the event to help monitor and educate.

No fishing will be permitted at Crystal Lake from 9 a.m. Friday, April 19, to 9 a.m., Saturday, April 20, when the fishing event begins.

Children 15 years old and younger do not need a fishing license to participate. Youth who are fishing will be entered into a drawing to win one of three free fishing poles courtesy of Walmart of Eaton, and Eaton Public Maintenance staff. There will be free hot cocoa and coffee, and donuts available, as well as other special giveaways.

“We also want to thank our sponsors, Henny Penny, Kierston’s Coffee Stop, Neaton Auto, and the Rumpke Charitable Donations Committee, for their generous contributions,” City of Eaton Service & Parks Coordinator Zac Wilson said.