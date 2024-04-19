This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, April 22

Play and Learn Story Time, 10-10:30 a.m.

Join us for an active story time full of fun books, music, movement, and sensory play! Ideal for ages 2 – 4. Registration is not required.

Kindergarten Club, 10-11 a.m.

Kindergarten Club is intended for the families of children who are entering kindergarten in fall 2024. Children and caregivers participate together in a variety of fun activities designed to help children prepare for kindergarten. Tips for adults, early literacy activities, social and emotional learning opportunities, and skills that set children up to be successful students will be the focus.

This program is designed using evidence-based approaches to assist parents and caregivers on ways they can help young children develop skills they’ll need for school success.

*While supplies last, rising kindergarteners will receive a bag with early learning materials for attending. Registration is not required.

DIY: Mini Lava Lamps, 6-7 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 will learn why lava lamps work as they do and then create a mini DIY lava bottle. STEM. Registration is required.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Tuesday, April 23

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:45 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Meme Challenge, 3-4 p.m.

Kids in grades 5-6 can bring their friends and create new memes and earn the title of Brookville’s memeking! Registration is not required.

Mystery Book Club, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Adults looking for more mystery in their life can participate in a monthly book discussion featuring mystery novels! The book they’ll be reading then discussing is “Bright Young Women” by Jessica Knoll. Registration is not required.

Sustainability for Earth, 6-7 p.m.

Did you know that nearly 40% of all food that is produced is wasted? Find out what you can do to help reduce food waste, and cut back on throwing foods out! Learn fun tips & tricks to save money and preserve our beautiful Earth. This program will be given by Facilitator Brittany Graham, RD, LD/N of Nutritious Intentions, LLC. Registration is required and space is limited.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, April 24

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m.

Children ages 3 – 5 years can enjoy stories, songs (Miss Teresa plays her guitar), and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, April 25

Movers and Shakers Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

It’s never too early to grow a child’s love of learning. This early literacy-based program features music, dancing, rhymes, stories, and more. Kids and their adults will shake it together! Sing, dance and enjoy music, movement and fun! This program is recommended for children ages 1-4 years and all abilities are welcome. Registration is not required.

Teen Crafting Blowout, 3:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 we need you to help us clean out our craft closet! Using various program leftovers, you’ll have a chance to make new crafts from old supplies! All materials provided. Registration is not required.

Board Game Spotlight, 6-8 p.m.

This program will give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Board games are more popular than ever, but it can be daunting to learn all these new games! Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then all sit down to play it together.

This month, we’ll be playing Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza and other silly games. There will also be a mix of classic and modern board games available to play that all ages can enjoy.

The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome. Registration is required.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Family Storytime, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Come to the library for quality family time with books, songs, and activities that children and caregivers can enjoy together. Geared towards K-3rd graders, but children of all ages and their families are welcome. Registration is not required.

Friday, April 26

Inspired Book Pages Book Club, 10-11 a.m.

Adults who like to read books from the Inspirational Section of the library will want to join this book club. Members of the club read an inspirational book then meet to discuss it. This month the group is reading “The Librarian of Boone’s Hollow” by Kim Vogel Sawyer. Registration is available, but not required.

To register in advance, visit the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Brookville Card Sharks, 1-2 p.m.

Come play your favorite card games, meet some new friends and/or bring your friends. The library will have packs of cards ready for your favorite games like euchre, bridge, poker, or whatever else you’d like to play! Registration is available but not required.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, April 27

Medicare 101, noon or 3:30 p.m.

Adults who have questions about Medicare may attend one of two informative sessions with Deborah Bulleit and Leonard Loomis, local educators and independent agents to answer Medicare questions and discuss available options.

There is a session at noon and another at 3:30 p.m. To sign up for either register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.