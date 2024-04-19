Andrew Carrell Drake Carrell Local heroes to be honored at Hall of Fame & Fire Awards ceremony

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal and Ohio Department of Public Safety Division of EMS will honor Eaton siblings Drake and Andrew Carrell with its Citizen Award at the 43rd annual Ohio Fire Service Hall of Fame & Fire Awards this Wednesday, April 24.

The ceremony will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. inside Gallery I at COSI, located at 333 W. Broad St. in Columbus.

This ceremony takes place each year to recognize the valor, dedication and exemplary service of fire service members from across the state, the Ohio Department of Commerce said in a press release last week

Citizen Award recipient brothers Drake, 21, and Andrew Carrell, 18, are being honored for their heroic actions in which they saved all nine members of their family from a house fire in March 2023, according to the release.

“Alerted by smoke alarms, investigators lauded Drake and Andrew for their quick thinking and leadership in devising an evacuation plan, waking their family members, and guiding their siblings to safety despite the smoke and flames. In breaking a window to create an exit, Drake sustained serious injuries requiring medical attention, including 27 staples for a deep cut and stitches for a hand injury. Most of the children were taken to the emergency room for treatment of their injuries, but recovered. The quick actions of Drake and Andrew helped to prevent a potential tragedy.”

During this year’s ceremony, the Carrell brothers will be among 11 individuals from across Ohio to be honored in categories including the Citizens Award, Fire Service Valor Award, Ohio Fire Service Distinguished Service Award, Ohio Fire Service Instructor of the Year, Ohio Fire Prevention Educator of the Year, Ohio Fire Officer of the Year, Ohio Fire Educator Lifetime Achievement and Ohio Fire Department of the Year.

According to officials, there are approximately 50,000 dedicated men and women who serve in Ohio’s fire service. The awards ceremony recognized the bravery, commitment and sacrifice those men and women make on behalf of their communities.

