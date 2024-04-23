A LOOK AT BROOKVILLE1929 Pyrmont School District Reunion

The old Mudhenk home that was built not long after laying out the town of Pyrmont in 1835 was still standing in 1929 and was occupied. Submitted photo

BROOKVILLE — Descendants of hardy pioneers who had settled in and about Pyrmont in Perry Township came to attend the second annual home-coming of the Pyrmont School District. It was held at the Pyrmont school grounds on Sunday, September 1, 1929.

Meeting with them were residents of the Nos. 2, 4, 5 and 6 school districts of Perry Township and of “Egypt” and “Hillsides” school districts of Twin Township, Preble County.

The previous year there were about 1,000 attendees and Mr. George Leopold, an attorney who served as president of the group expected many more in 1929. Mr. L. W. Loy was the secretary of the group. The Ladies Aid Society of the U.B. Church provided the lunch stand. Various talks and amusements were also provided.

In 1929, Pyrmont was a community of about 300 people and was one of the oldest in this section. It was laid out by Daniel Mundhenk on May 25, 1835, in honor of his native village in Germany. Many descendants of Mundhenk still reside in the area. He was the father of a large family which multiplied as time passed.

The home that he built not long after laying out the town in 1835 was still standing in 1929 and was occupied. Mundhenk was one of several substantial citizens who started the wheels of industry going in the early days of the village. He put in a grist mill and for a time conducted a general store.

Another citizen of the early days was Joshua Garwood, who put up a blacksmith and wagon shop and who too, had a large family and has many descendants. Capt. Porterfield Troxell was a school teacher and earned his title in the Civil War. His house was also still standing in 1929. In 1886, Mr. Leopold lived therein while he conducted a summer normal school.

An additional big name at that time was John M. Cusick, a teacher and owner of a big store. Both Cusick and Troxell were intelligent thinking men, splendid conversationalists and followed Thomas Jefferson in that both were skilled in politics and religion and discussed these subjects freely before the general public.

Captain Troxell was a Republican and John Cusick was a Democrat and both were outstanding in the work they did for their parties.

It was related that the first death in the village was caused by the shoeing of a horse, Job Hamilton being fatally injured while performing that operation.

The Methodists were the first to start religious services, 13 members formed the first congregation. They built a church in 1836; the congregation grew large and prosperous. In 1847 the United Brethren, 12 in number organized into a church society. At one time there was also a Universal Church. Pyrmont is located two and one-half miles southwest of Brookville.

All information and the photo for this Look at Brookville article were supplied by the Brookville Historical Society. Do you have a photo or historical information to share or add? Please contact the Brookville Historical Society at 937-833-0285 or email to [email protected].