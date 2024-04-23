Eaton BOE honors athletes, teachers

The board recognized educators who successfully passed the resident educators summative assessment, also known as RASA, as well as fulfilled the required years of the program and will receive a five-year professional license. “I commend them on their dedication to the educational process,” Noble said. Teachers recognized included Lilian Campbell, Victoria Dupont and Alyssa Stewart. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regster-Herald The girls wrestling team, which earned First Team, Greater Miami Valley honors, was among the winter athletic teams and individuals recognized “for an outstanding season, and commending them on their outstanding sportsmanship and representation of Eaton Community Schools.” Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regster-Herald Boys Wrestling District qualifiers included Brayden Deem (not pictured), Presley Stewart and Elijah L. Thacker. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regster-Herald The Eaton Board of Eduction honored Girls Swim District qualifiers Rachel Honaker – 200 Medley Relay; Madelynn Peace – 200 Medley Relay and 100 Backstroke; Emma Pierce – 200 Medley Relay, and Brianna Rowland – 200 Medley Relay. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regster-Herald Boys Swim District qualifiers included Jackson Chapin – 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay; Aidan Foster – 100 Freestyle; Ethan Gregory – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay; Gabe Smith – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, and Austin Peace – 100 Butterfly, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regster-Herald Boys basketball player Ramy Ahmed, a 1,000-point scorer, was recognized for his All-State Honorable Mention, District 15 Senior All Star and Miami Valley All Conference All Star honors. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Regster-Herald

EATON — The first half of the Eaton Community Schools Board of Education meeting on Monday, April 15, was a time of honoring and recognizing students and staff for their recent accomplishments.

But before all the recognition, it was requested the board and administration treat the school’s girls wrestling coaches like other coaches in the district.

Parent Amanda Trantanella appeared on behalf of the Eaton girls wrestling program, seeking the coaches for the girls team be compensated for their time.

“A lot of parents and I have learned over the years that the wrestling coaches for the last three seasons have not been compensated for their time in the program. So I spoke with Mr. (Superintendent Jeff) Parker and assume that that is going to be rectified next season. We also talked about maybe asking the board to consider some retroactive pay compensation for those coaches. The program’s been up and running three seasons now. And this year, we had three state qualifiers, two state placers, and the girls won many, many tournaments this year.”

“We certainly appreciate you coming forward with that information,” Board President Lisa Noble said. “I do know that we are very proud of our wrestlers. They’re outstanding.”

“We’d like to see that position posted and compensated like the rest of the positions,” Trantanella replied.

The girls wrestling team, which earned First Team, Greater Miami Valley honors, was among the winter athletic teams and individuals recognized “for an outstanding season, and commending them on their outstanding sportsmanship and representation of Eaton Community Schools.”

Girls Wrestling Regional qualifiers included Sarah Abner, Kyeleigh Gifford Maycee Adams, Brenna Grassmann Peyton Bradham, Caroline Klawon Allie Davis, Abbie Schmidt Josie Eilerman, and Marlee Trantanella.

Girls Wrestling State participants included Sarah Abner – State Alternate, Maycee Adams – OHSAA State, 5th Place, GMVWCA All Area First Team; Kyeleigh Gifford – State Alternate; Caroline Klawon – OHSAA State, 2nd Place, GMVWCA All Area First Team, and Marlee Trantanella – OHSAA State, 16th Place, GMVWCA All Area First Team.

Boys Wrestling District qualifiers included Brayden Deem, Presley Stewart and Elijah L. Thacker.

Boys Wrestling State participants included Presley Stewart – State Alternate.

Other winter athletes recognized included Girls Swim District qualifiers Rachel Honaker – 200 Medley Relay; Madelynn Peace – 200 Medley Relay and 100 Backstroke; Emma Pierce – 200 Medley Relay, and Brianna Rowland – 200 Medley Relay.

Boys Swim District qualifiers included Jackson Chapin – 200 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay; Aidan Foster – 100 Freestyle; Ethan Gregory – 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay; Gabe Smith – 100 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay, and Austin Peace – 100 Butterfly, 100 Breaststroke, 200 Freestyle Relay, 200 Medley Relay.

State Swimming ParticipantAustin Peace – OHSAA State (100M Breaststroke), 12th place and and OHSAA State (100M Butterfly), 24th place, was also honored.

Boys basketball player Ramy Ahmed, a 1,000-point scorer, was recognized for his All State Honorable Mention, District 15 Senior All Star and Miami Valley All Conference All Star honors.

The board also recognized educators who successfully passed the resident educators summative assessment, also known as RASA, as well as fulfilled the required years of the program and will receive a five-year professional license. “I commend them on their dedication to the educational process,” Noble said. Teachers recognized included Lilian Campbell, Victoria Dupont and Alyssa Stewart.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.