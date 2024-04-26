REPORTS FROM AREA POLICE DEPARTMENTS

Monday, Feb. 5, Englewood 240000190: Frank E. Smith, 45, of Dayton 45417, was issued a warning for driving under suspension and was arrested on a warrant out of Huber Heights for failure to appear in court on a traffic violation. Smith was transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, Englewood 240000203: Timothy C. Perry, 41, of Englewood, was charged with control of dog. When obtaining the dog from a neighbor, the officer could see the dog’s ribs and neighbors stated they noticed the dog had lost weight and that another dog at Perry’s home didn’t look any better. A referral was sent to the Animal Resource Center due to the condition of the dogs.

Sunday, Feb. 11, Englewood 240000222: Tony Smith, Sr., 69, of Englewood, was charged with control of dog and issued a court summons.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, Englewood 240000238: A 16-year-old female from Trotwood was charged with possession of marijuana at Miami Valley Career Technology Center and was expelled from school. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Saturday, March 16, Englewood 240000429: Eunique Goins, 24, of Dayton 45405, and Jamar R. Alexander, 25, of Trotwood, were each charged with theft at Walmart. Each was issued a court summons and released.

Thursday, March 21, Englewood 240000459: Amber J. Taylor, 45, of Trotwood, was charged with theft at Kroger and transported to jail.

Saturday, March 23, Englewood 240000470: Jamal J. Staggers, 34, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant out of Miamisburg for a traffic violation and was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, March 24, Englewood 240000476: Kenith Pak, 39, of Dayton 45406, was arrested on an Englewood warrant for theft and a felony warrant issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for possession of dangerous drugs. He was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Tuesday, March 26, Englewood 240000490: Kenneth N. Hartman, 64, at large, was charged with criminal trespass at Meijer, issued a court summons and released.

Saturday, March 30, Englewood 240000514: David Nies, 55, of Clayton 45415, was arrested on a felony warrant out of Fairborn for fraud. Nies was transported to Huber Heights and turned over to a Fairborn officer.

Saturday, April 13, Clayton 240000379: Police were dispatched to a home on Clinton Street on the report of $3,000 missing from a safe. The victim confronted his daughter about the missing money and an argument broke out. The daughter admitted to police that she took the money to buy marijuana, diapers, wipes, gas, cigarettes, and items for her kids and to loan money to a friend. The victim did not want to press charges or to sign a refusal to prosecute form. He was advised the incident would be documented in a report.

Clayton 240000381: The theft of a passport from a purse was reported in the 7800 block of Melody Rd. There were no signs of forced entry to the home.

Sunday, April 14, Clayton 240000385: Andre Foster, 27, of Dayton 45417, was charged with driving under suspension and speeding and was arrested on an active warrant. He was turned over to the Ohio State Patrol on the warrant.

Clayton 240000386: An unknown subject entered an unlocked vehicle in the 7900 block of Allison Ave. and stole a wallet containing $200 cash and multiple credit cards. One of the cards had been used to make purchases at several locations.

Clayton 240000387: An unknown subject broke into a vehicle parked in the 8100 block of Inwood Ave. and stole a Kimber Micro 9 millimeter pistol with a chrome finish in a black holster from the center console. An extra fully loaded magazine for the firearm was also stolen as well as a magazine for a Beretta pistol with 15 bullets inside. Three pairs of sunglasses were also stolen.

Monday, April 15, Clayton 240000392: A male subject was trespassed from Randolph Plaza and told not to return of face arrest.

Clayton 240000393: Breaking and entering was reported in the 4200 block of Sweet Potato Ridge Rd. An unknown subject opened the unlocked back door of a home and removed a Milwaukee nail gun that was lying just inside the door. The victim reported seeing a silver SUV with tinted windows and a white circular sticker in the back window parked in the driveway just west of his home. The vehicle then moved to a driveway just east of his home before turning onto Magdelena Drive across the street in the City of Union. The vehicle stayed in the plat for 15 minutes and left westbound of Sweet Potato.

