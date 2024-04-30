Henny Penny announces CEO succession

Buchler

EATON — Henny Penny, an employee-owned manufacturer and global supplier of foodservice equipment and services, last week announced the appointment of Kevin Buchler as its new CEO as part of its planned succession process. Mr. Buchler becomes just the fifth CEO in the company’s 67-year history and succeeds Chairman and CEO Rob Connelly, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the company’s board of directors.

Connelly will retain an active management role in the company, providing strategic guidance and support. A committed and connected leader, he will leverage his years of experience and involvement to support Buchler in a mentorship and advisory capacity to provide a thorough orientation to Henny Penny’s unique culture, ownership structure, customers, and community partners.

The extended transition period reflects the company’s distinct philosophy and enduring commitment to taking the long view in business decisions. Connelly and Buchler are dedicated to ensuring continuity and instilling confidence that Henny Penny will continue to operate with a vision to positively impact its employee-owners, customers, and communities. Brian Silverberg, who was named President in May 2023, will continue in his role leading day-to-day operations.

“Kevin is an accomplished executive with an extraordinary vision for the future. He has the experience, capabilities, and personal qualities the company needs during this period of strategic and operational change,” said Connelly. “He’s the right person with the right skills to lead Henny Penny forward into a new chapter of innovation, growth, and technology while maintaining the ownership culture that enables our success. I’m confident he will build on our values, intention, and purpose of caring for our customers, communities, and each other.”

Buchler joins Henny Penny after a distinguished career spanning more than two decades at Hillenbrand Inc., where he led operations across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He most recently served as President of the Food, Health, and Nutrition Division at Coperion, a global industry and technology leader in specialized equipment for the food and health industries. An astute leader, Mr. Buchler has an excellent track record of consistently driving exponential growth while transforming segments into more focused, high-performing, and sustainable businesses.

“I knew of Henny Penny’s reputation for having great employees, quality products, long-standing customer relationships, and a long-term vision,” said Buchler. “After having the opportunity to experience firsthand the culture, the profound reverence for its history and values, and the collective devotion to continuing its legacy through transformation and innovation, I truly understood what sets it apart from most other companies, and knew it was the right place for me. It’s truly a privilege to lead Henny Penny and its employee-owners. I’m excited to build upon the legacy of this great organization and ensure we continue to serve our customers, employee-owners, and communities for decades to come.”

Mr. Buchler began his career in operations and engineering at Batesville Casket Company, formerly owned by Hillenbrand. He quickly advanced to hold many senior positions across global procurement, aftermarket sales and service, strategic markets, quality and continuous improvement, and strategy and planning during times of significant change and growth at the company.

An Ohio native, Buchler earned a bachelor’s degree in applied science and engineering management from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, and an MBA from Xavier University in Cincinnati. He looks forward to becoming part of and raising his family in the greater Dayton community.