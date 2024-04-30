NT selects Couch as new superintendent Fischer

NEW PARIS — During a Sunday evening, April 28, special meeting, the National Trail Local School District Board of Education unanimously voted to hire current NT Middle School Principal Jennifer Couch as the district’s next superintendent.

Couch will replace current Superintendent Bob Fischer, who recently accepted the superintendent’s position at Carlisle Local Schools in Warren County.

“I am extremely excited and blessed that I’ve been in the building and in the district the last five years as middle school principal, and to be considered for superintendent has been outstanding. I’m extremely excited about what the future holds for us,” Couch said following the meeting on Sunday.

“I’d like to continue improvement, like we are already working on certain things academically that I want us to continue on that path; our culture with Renaissance and R-Factor. I definitely want those to continue to grow and develop and make sure that our kids know that they matter regardless of their age and position in our school,” she added.

As a middle school principal at National Trail for five years, Couch faced challenges as the only female in a male-dominated field. She discussed the pressure to perform well and the importance of preparation in the interview process.

Couch student-taught at National Trail. “My first year teaching was at Camden Elementary School. From there I went to East Elementary School, and then I went to Eaton Middle School for 15 years. And then I’ve been here at National Trail for five as the middle school principal,” she shared. “I never saw myself in the position of superintendent, but I also thought someday I would be a principal. But when you get there and it’s just eye opening, you know of all the different things that you can do to impact kids and how you are in a position to inspire them and help them grow. But you’re not their classroom teachers. I had thought about being a superintendent years ago.”

And in the future? “We have a renewal levy that we’ve got to make sure passes and our community, our community supports everything we do, but obviously making sure we educate them on all the renewal holds and in the future. I would love to see us build onto this school somewhere and be able to have preschool that’s here for our kids to help level the playing field before kindergarten,” Couch added.

Couch called the interview process “agony.”

“It was agony,” she said. “Just trying to interview with everybody who already knows you. But in an interview process, you still have to be prepared to showcase that and to talk about things that they already know about, because they’ve seen it. I feel the pressure just in myself, to make sure to do a good job because, you know, I’ve officially been a Blazer and so, you know, to interview with them, I had to show them that I was the right person for the job.

“It was an all-boys club but not anymore,” Couch said.

“It was something that I felt I had to stand up against when I first became a principal, even though it wasn’t really there. But being the only girl in the room, I feel the pressure of making sure to do a good job and to make sure I follow through and bring it every day,” she added.

Couch will complete her superintendent certification through Bowling Green State University. She said she has five classes to take. “I will start this summer and I will be finished within the year,” she said.

“I’m very excited for National Trail and moving forward after Bob,” NT BOE President Cindy Lee said. “I believe that Jen understands the cultural playbook that we try to enhance every day in our building. And I think that’s what is most important for us moving forward.”

Couch’s proximity to National Trail was important in the selection as well, according to Lee. “You want them to be close to your school. You want them to be near because you want them to be present.”

National Trail will post the opening for the middle school principal position soon, aiming to complete interviews and hire someone before the new school year. Couch will transition into the position as Fischer transitions out, over the next few months. She will have a mentor superintendent as the Ohio Department of Education gives her time to complete her certification.

“And we want to thank Mr. Fischer for everything that he has done for our district,” Lee added. “And his time here as a high school principal and a superintendent, I really love that he is extremely, overly, actively engaged in not just things in our building. But outside of our building. I believe that Jen will bring that same cultural playbook, you know, be seen at lots of things — the chamber and rotary — it’s important.

“Definitely want to thank Bob for the community connections that he’s made. And I had a student who graduated last year, a couple weeks ago said to me, ‘It really meant a lot to me that everyday Bob Fischer was greeting us in the hall every morning when we entered the building.’ That was huge to him,” Lee said. “I mean, you have your high school principal, your athletic director, and your superintendent, right here as the students enter the building. That’s great to be seen.

“He’ll be very missed. I will really miss Bob.”

“Having worked closely with Jen over the past five years as the district’s Middle School Principal, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing firsthand her exceptional leadership skills, dedication to excellence, and unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of our students and her building,” Fischer said of Couch via email Monday afternoon, April 29. “Jen possesses the experience, expertise, drive and passion necessary to excel in the role of superintendent. In addition, with her proven track record of success, coupled with her unwavering commitment to educational excellence and equity and knowledge of what were are trying to accomplish at NT, make her the right person to lead National Trail into the future. I am excited for the district and look forward to hearing great things from National Trail and Jen Couch!”

“Leaving NT for another district was not an easy decision,” Fischer also noted. “I’ve greatly enjoyed the 11 years I’ve spent at NT (5 years as High School Principal/6 years as Superintendent) and the 13 years (2 years as TVS Superintendent) that I have been an active member in the Preble County community. The friendships and connections I’ve made in this community will be impossible to replace.

“I’m truly a lucky person to being a small part in the building of something special at National Trail,” he continued. “My time as a Blazer will never be forgotten and I 100 percent believe that #It’sBETTERtobeaBLAZER. I am excited about my new opportunity at Carlisle and I’m looking forward to serving that community with the same energy, dedication and enthusiasm that I hope the community at NT has come to expect.”

In the short Sunday meeting, the board approved a contract for Couch’s employment, effective Aug. 1., through July 31, 2027, at the rate of $110,000 per year, for a total of 260 contract days. They also approved a separate personal service contract with Couch, for additional days for the additional days of July 1-July 31, for up to 10 days, at her per diem rate of $423.07 for each day worked.

