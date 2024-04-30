Winings remembered with special games

Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald On Monday, April 22, Eaton’s baseball and softball teams hosted the Rhonda Winings Memorial Games. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald On Monday, April 22, Eaton’s baseball and softball teams hosted the Rhonda Winings Memorial Games. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — Last week, the Eaton baseball and softball teams hosted the Rhonda Winings Memorial Games.

Winings, a former teacher and coach, and Dean of Students at Eaton Community Schools, died last September, after a battle with breast cancer.

Both teams honored Winings on Monday, April 22, by wearing pink and through raising funds for the Rhonda Winings Scholarship Fund and the Winings Children Educational Fund.

The teams were able to raise over $2,300 for the education fund and the scholarship fund.

“Today we gather to honor the memory of Rhonda Winings,” a message read over the public address system at each game shared. “Rhonda was a teacher and coach at Eaton Community Schools for 22 years and touched the lives of countless students and athletes over those years. When she wasn’t at school in a professional capacity, Rhonda was there supporting one of her own children. She was the first to jump in to help and she was the mom in the stands that had the first aid kit, extra snacks and drinks, and the cowbell.”

“When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, she faced it with the same fighting spirit that she did everything,” the message continued. “Even while going through chemo and radiation, Rhonda never missed a game, a team dinner, or an opportunity to cheer her children on. In September, Rhonda succumbed to her cancer. While she is missed tremendously, her legacy remains. Today, let us remember how Rhonda touched each of our lives. Whether she was our teacher, our coach, our friend, our colleague, or our family member, let us remember her smile, her laugh, her strength, her willingness to help, her loyalty, and her fighting spirit.”

Winings’s daughter, Emra, threw out the first pitch at both the baseball and softball games, with her oldest brother Theo catching.

During a donation drive, a senior from each team, who received the most money, took a pie to the face at the conclusion of their games. JT Gels and Gracie Copper each received the most donations.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-68-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.