SOFTBALL ROUNDUP

WOAC — Preble Shawnee split a doubleheader Saturday against Madison.

Madison won the first game 14-2.

For Shawnee Maddy Gibbs went two for three and Addison Sargeant-Eckert went one for three with an RBI. Bethany Deaton went one for two, Mady Power one for one and Kinity Roberts went one for two with a run.

Power took the loss. She pitched five innings, allowed 10 hits, 14 runs (11 earned) with five walks and two strike outs.

Shawnee won the second game of the twin bill 8-5. Deaton went two for four with a run. Sofi Jones went two for four with two RBIs. Delaney Klapper went two for two with three runs and one RBI. Power went one for three with an RBI. Roberts went two for three.

Layla Roberts went one for three with one run. Sargeant-Eckert three for four with one run and one RBI.

Power earned with the victory. She pitched seven innings, allowed six hits and five runs (one earned) with four walks.

Shawnee improved to 8-7.

National Trail

The Lady Blazers lost to Ansonia 10-6 on Friday. Ava Thatcher led Ansonia with three hits in four at bats with two runs and four RBIs. Addison Geyer went four for four with one run and one RBI.

Lillian Kaiser went two for four with one run. Kelsey Muhlenkamp two for two with an RBI. Bailey Schmidt went two for two with three runs and one RBI.

Maddie Buckingham went one for one with two runs and an RBI. Avalyn Locke went one for two and Miley Wells went one for one.

Abby Kramer earned the victory. She pitched four innings, allowed two hits, no earned runs with one walk and seven strike outs.

Leading National Trail was Jaleah Coffey with two hits in four at bats with two runs and one RBI. Haydn Davies went two for three with one run and one RBI.

Ally Iberra went one for one with a run. Carley Hamm went one for four. Miya Ditmer went one for four and Makayla Turner went one for two with two RBIs.

Summer Stringfield took the loss. She pitched five and two-thirds innings, allowed nine hits, nine runs (five earned) with four walks and two strike outs.

Twin Valley South

The Lady Panthers lost 13-0 to Tri-Village on Friday. Sidnee Elswick went one for three to generate the only hit for TVS.

Hannah Thorpe took the loss. She pitched five innings, allowed 12 hits, 13 runs (five earned) with three walks and three strike outs.

Tri-Village got two hits each by Tai Mize, Emma Greer, and Camryn Osborne.

Elizabeth Poling pitched three innings and allowed one hit with four strike outs. Adalyn Wright pitched two innings with one strike out.

Tri-Village improved to 13-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play while Twin Valley South fell to 6-10 and 2-7.

