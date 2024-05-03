Lady Panthers fall to Arcanum

Matty Noe scores on a steal of home in the bottom of the sixth inning to give Arcanum a 3-1 lead. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Kasidi Daugherty struck out 11 during a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Arcanum. Jordan Pinion steals second as Arcanum shortstop Emilie Fout has to adjust to catch the off line throw. Tri-County North coach Matt Lykins shares a laugh with players Gracie Hemp (9) and Kasidi Daugherty during a timeout in the top of the seventh inning.

ARCANUM — In a tightly contested game Tuesday, a steal of home in the bottom of the sixth scored one run and brought a second run across the plate on an error as Arcanum seized a 4-1 victory over Tri-County North. More about that later.

The loss spoiled a strong pitching performance by Kasidi Daugherty who struck out 11 Arcanum batters.

Arcanum took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth. Grace Fry drew a two out walk and Kenzie Byrne followed with a double to right with Fry advancing to third. Freshman Matty Noe singled to deep short to drive in Fry.

The Trojans added another run in the bottom of the fifth. Emilie Fout hit a lead off double to center, stole third and scored on an error by catcher Kora Lykins to give Arcanum a 2-0 lead.

Tri-County North got its lone run in the top of the sixth. Jordan Pinion hit a one out single to right and stole second. Hannah Webster hit a ground out to short with Pinion advancing to third. Bella Cherry singled on a hard ground ball to third to bring Pinion across the plate to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

Disaster struck for the Lady Trojans in the bottom of the sixth. With one out Noe reached on a bloop single over second base. Daugherty got Cam Garbig to fly out to center.

Fout hit a line drive single to center with Noe advancing to third and Fout to second on the throw back to the infield. With Hannah Kendig at bat Noe broke for home and got caught in a rundown.

As Noe committed herself to score, a high throw to the plate deflected off the top of Lykins glove. Lykins thought she snared the throw and reached down to make the tag but Noe slid in safe head first. With the ball at the backstop Fout raced home and also scored to give Arcanum a 4-1 lead.

Kending singled on a hard ground ball to shortstop. Claire Hein came in to pinch run for Kendig. Belle Harleman hit a ground ball single to left with Hein reaching second. Daugherty struck out Ashlyn Miller swinging, but the damage was done.

The Lady Panther tried to rally in the top of the seventh. Kendig got Sadie Royer to ground out to second and struck out Hope Strawser swinging. Hemp legged out an infield hit to shortstop and Daugherty singled on a hard ground ball to third. Kendig ended the threat by getting the next batter to hit a fly out to right.

Kendig pitched all seven innings, scattered eight hits, allowed one run with no walks and seven strike out. Daughterty scattered seven hits in six innings, allowed two earned runs with three walks and 11 strike outs.

Daughterty and Hemp both had two hits in four at bats for Tri-County North. Bella Cherry went one for two with a steal and one RBI. Jordan Pinion went two for three with a steal and scored Tri-County North’s only run. Hope Strawser went one for three.

Noe led Arcanum with two hits in three at bats with two stolen bases, one run and one RBI. Fout went two for three with two steals and scored twice. Belle Harleman and Kendig both went one for two. Fry drew a walk and scored one run.

With the victory Arcanum improved to 15-7 overall and 9-1 in Western Ohio Athletic Conference play while Tri-County North fell to 8-11 and 7-2 in conference play.