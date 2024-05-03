West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Allison Bassler, Dan Bassler, Steve Bitner, Devon Eury, Calvin Bryant, Joel Hootman, Kelly Haynes, Taylor Denny, Candace Moore, Jessica Butler, Dan Utsinger, Connie Plank, Michelle Laughlin, Hayden Thorpe, Blake Mowell, Keith Burkett, Kathleen Tuthill, Ross McKee.

Anniversaries this week: Dave and Pat Kincer, Jeff and Vicki Studeaker.

Birthdays last week: Ross Lunsford, Jim Jellison, Steve Byrd, Zach Guehring, Jan Koeller, Leslie Gray, Donnie Jones, Sarah Bowman, Huey Stephens, David Yarger, Logan Woods, Jayna Ray, Brecken Bassler, Sheryl Byrd, Abigail Schmidt, Jonathen Schmidt, Kate Studebaker, Zach Guehring, Pam Deeter, Peyton Caplinger, in memory of Sue Flora.

American Legion

On Wednesdays, Ladies Night starts at 5 p.m. and Euchre starts at 7 p.m. with a $5 entry fee, 50/50 raffle, drink specials and this is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-3:30 p.m. at James E. Ryan Post 322, Ohio 503 South.

Kentucky Derby Party Saturday, May 4, starting at 3 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo Carry-in Saturday, May 4, starting at 4 p.m.

Community Clean Up

The week of May 18-25 the Village of West Alexandria will provide dumpsters at four locations; Smith Park, W. Second Street, E. Fourth Street and Dewey Street. No harmful chemicals, paints or oil will be accepted. If you are involved with clubs, organizations or a church, and would be available to help with community projects, please contact Debbi Hornbrook at 513-650-0091 or [email protected]. Let’s work together for our village. Please take part in these efforts to make a difference. Thank you.

TVS/ West Alexandria Alumni Banquet

Saturday, June 1, is the 135th Alumni Banquet at Twin Valley South High School for Bulldogs and Panthers. Doors open at 4:15 p.m., social gathering is from 4:30-6 p.m. Banquet and program starts at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased by May 28. For more information, contact Jerry Winkler at 937-733-3377 or 937-456-4484, or Curtis Early at 937-533-3226. Tickets are available in West Alexandria at Roselius Insurance, Twin Valley Bank, Alley Cuts, Heidi’s Barber Shop, Kierston’s Coffeestop, or in Eaton at the Eaton Place Restaurant.

Library News

Magical World of Storytime is 11 a.m. to noon every Saturday.

May 1-31 is LEGO MAYnia. Every time you check out a book, a LEGO will be added to the tower.

May 4 — Grab’N Go Kits: Darth Vader Lantern for adults, Yoda Bank for teens, or a Yoda Space Pod for children.

May 6 Children make a Grab’N Go Mother’s Day Bouquet. Teens make a Grab’N Go Mother’s Day Puzzle craft.

May 11 — National Miniature Golf Day. Stop by between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and enjoy a round of golf.

May 14 at 5:30 p.m. is If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Family Night activity.

May 15 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Stop in for a chocolate chip cookie and browse our yummy display.

May 18 is Spring Cleaning 11 a.m.-1 p.m.: Recycled Crafts. Take your completed crafts home or leave them to decorate for the Summer Reading Program theme: Read, Renew, Repeat.

May 24 — Garfield Scavenger Hunt. Complete a scavenger hunt, receive a Garfield sticker and an entry into our Grand Prize drawing.

May 25, and every last Saturday of each month we provide the LEGOS; you provide the creativity from noon to 1p.m. Enter a monthly prize drawing for a LEGO-related prize. Every month you attend, your entries will be placed in our end of the year Grand Prize Drawing.

May 28 — Kids Book Club meets at 5:30 p.m. This month we will discuss the graphic novel Cardboard by Doug TenNapel.

BINGO

West Alexandria Fireman’s Association BINGO doors open at 5 p.m. and early bird BINGO starts at 6 p.m. every Thursday at 25 E. Dayton Street. The more in attendance, the higher the payouts. All proceeds go to your local firemen’s associations.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations the second Monday of every month from 7-8p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water bottle. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The West Alexandria Food and Clothing Pantry is now located at the front of St. John Church at 20 E. South St. The entrance is handicap accessible with handicap parking available. Pantry hours are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10a.m. until noon as well as the second and last Wednesday evenings of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m.. Current needs are chicken noodle soup, vegetable soup, tomato soup, and canned corn. The staff of the pantry considers it a privilege to serve our people and greatly appreciate the continuous support from the community. Please call 937-839-1615 for assistance or information.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Join us for Worship on Sundays at 10 a.m at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The Women of St. John, Ingomar, meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month at 9 a.m., the Sleep Mat Project group crochets plastic grocery bags into sleep mats for the homeless. For additional information call 937-839-4350.

Oak Street Brethren Church

Oak Street Brethren, formerly the West Alexandria Church of the Brethren, invites you to join us at 9:15 a.m. for Sunday School, and 10:30 a.m. for Worship Service on Sundays at 22 E. Oak St., or on the Oak Street Brethren Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evening services at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers Dr. Contact The Reverend David Spears at 937-839-1024 or www.cbcwales.com.

Salem Lutheran Church

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday Worship Service at 10:30a.m. every Sunday, at 70 E. Dayton St.

Salem Kids, for children ages 3 through sixth grade, meet every Wednesday for dinner at 6 p.m. and classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

High School and Middle School Ministry meets Sundays at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets at 7:30 a.m. April 20 in the Fellowship Hall for breakfast, fellowship, Bible study and prayer. Contact Jack Walker for more information.

The Women of the Church are collecting socks for our annual April Showers event. Bethany Graceworks will donate them to the Common Good Shop in Eaton. Please place donations in the church Library basket by April 16. For more information, contact Ann Cooper at 937-839-5397.

The Women of the Church are collecting cash donations and gift cards for victims of recent tornadoes in Ohio, which will be accepted through Aug. 7. For questions or to make a donation contact Diane Walker, 937-901-3960, Brenda Wright, 937-300-2639 or Sharon McKee, 937-260-2190.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accept coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the Church Library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurant coupons.