Tri-County North suffers shutout at Arcanum

Freshman pitcher Zach Jean prepares to unleash a pitch as Arcanum freshman Lucas Miller squares up to bunt. Dakota Kendig dives back to first as Tri-County North's Garner Parlett prepares to catch the pick-off attempt.

ARCANUM — Tri-County North couldn’t generate much offense Tuesday against Arcanum freshman pitcher Lucas Miller as the Trojans rolled to a 10-0 victory in six innings.

Miller issued six walks but only allowed three hits and struck out eight to help lead Arcanum to victory. Sophomore Ethan Kearney pitched one inning and allowed only one hit with one strike out and no walks.

Freshman Zach Jean pitched two innings for the Panthers, surrendered seven hits and seven runs with three walks and one strike out. Carter Lake pitched two innings, allowed three hits and two runs with a walk and a strike out. Colten Vanwinkle pitched one and two-thirds of an inning and gave up two hits, one run with one walk and one strike out.

Freshman Peyton Fannin accounted for two of the Panthers hits in three plate appearances. Braylen Keener went one for four and freshman Ryan Shively went one for three.

Arcanum pounded out 13 hits. Sophomore Regan Christ went two for five with one run and two RBIs. Sophomore Derek Longstreth went two for four with one run. Freshman Luke Stephens went two for three with one run and one RBI.

Sophomore Kolton Quigney went one for three with one run and two RBIs. Senior Dakota Kendig went two for four with a run and one RBI. Miller went one for two with one run and one RBI to support his pitching performance.

Senor Caleb Burke went one for four with one run. Sophomore Ethan Kearney went two for four and drew a walk. Sophomore Bryce Kramer drew a walk, scored a run, and drove in one run on a sacrifice fly.

Arcanum scored one run in the second and seven in the third inning and never looked back. With the victory the Trojans improved to 12-6 overall and 8-1 in Western Ohio Athletic Conference play. Tri-County North fell to 9-7 and 3-5 in conference play.

