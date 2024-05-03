Blood drives set for next week

PREBLE COUNTY — The gift of a blood donation can help many in need of healing. Get the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and a chance to win Bengals tickets by donating at the National Trail High School community blood drive Monday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 6940 Oxford-Gettysburg Road, New Paris; or at the Camden-Preble Shawnee High School blood drive Thursday, May 9, from 8 a.m. to noon at 5495 Somers Gratis Road, Camden, or at the Eaton Community Church blood drive, Thursday, May 9from noon to 6 p.m. at 813 Camden Road.

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita through June 29 will receive the Solvita slogan t-shirt. Everyone who registers to donate through June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.