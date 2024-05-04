The Brookville Baseball Club held its opening day parade to kick off the 2024 season. Photos Terry Baver | The Register-Herald BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade BBC kicks off season with parade

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Baseball Club held its opening day parade through the streets of the city.

The parade began at the Brookville Local Schools campus and proceeded onto Western Avenue to Westbrook Road to Arlington Road to Upper Lewisburg Salem Road and ending at Golden Gate Park.

The BBC exceeded its goal of 400 kids playing baseball and softball this year with a total of 405 participants.

The BBC program is open to kids ages 4 through 15.

Leagues include:

• T-ball – co-ed for ages 4-5 (first-year players)

• rag ball – co-ed for ages 5-6

• coach pitch – for ages 7-8

• minor league kid pitch – for boys ages 9-10

• softball fast pitch – for girls ages 9-10

• major league – includes boys and girls teams ages 11-12

• senior division – boys and girls teams for ages 13-15

The BBC thanked Heather and Manfred Schreiber, of Longhorn Fab Shop, located in Brookville, for assistance with the batting cage in Golden Gate Park.

The BBC also thanked Justin Smith of King Kold Meats, of Englewood, for supplying the meat for the organization’s raffle.

Grand prize is a Yeti Cooler filled with King Kold meats.

The meat box includes:

• two eight-ounce rib eye steaks

• two eight-ounce strips

• eight quarter-pound hamburgers

• six quarter-pound sausage patties

• two pounds of bacon

• six six-ounce pork chops

• six four-ounce chicken breasts

• three pounds of ground beef

• two 15-ounce porter house steaks

• two 14-ounce t-bone steaks

• two 13-ounce rib eye steaks

• two eight-ounce strips

Second prize is a $100 King Kold gift card.

Third prize is a $50 King Kold gift card.

Cost is $5 for one ticket and $20 for five tickets.

Tickets may be purchased at the BBC concession stand in Golden Gate Park.

Winners will be announced Sunday, May 19, at the championship game of the mid-season tournament.

Winners don’t need to be present to win.

Winners can be from any community.

The winning names and telephone numbers must be legible.

Winners will receive a telephone call after the drawing and will have 24 hours to claim the prize.

If the winner does not respond in 24 hours, an another name will be drawn.

Reach Terry Baver at [email protected].