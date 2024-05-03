Church briefs

Northside Chapel Yard Sale

Northside Chapel at 6820 N Main Street in Camden will have its annual Yard Sale Thursday-Saturday, May 2-4 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Biscuit/gravy breakfast will be served from 8-11 a.m. Lunch on Thursday is a soup beans/cornbread meal, Friday is a beef Manhattan meal, and Saturday’s is a choice of sandwiches: buffalo chicken, pulled pork or beef barbecue with sides. Other sandwiches are available each day along with home-baked goods. There are many yard sale items with holiday, household, children’s clothing, assorted plants, jewelry and vendors with crafts available.

My Brother’s Keeper in concert at SCC

My Brother’s Keeper will appear in concert at Somerville Community Church on Sunday, May 5, at 10 a.m. My Brother’s Keeper is a Cincinnati-based bluegrass/folk band with a contemporary sound, energetic live shows, creative musicianship and positive lyrics, according to SCC officials. Somerville Community Church is located at 207 South Walnut Street, Somerville. All welcome, a love offering will be taken. For more information call Pastor Mark at 937-671-7245.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.