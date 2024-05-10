Audubon field trip heads to Devil’s Backbone

Audubon Miami Valley will host a fieldtrip to Wagers Memorial Park, the area known as Devil’s Backbone, on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m.-noon. This Preble County Park District park features rocky cliffs, waterfalls, spring wildflowers and bird migrants in abundance. Submitted | Audubon Miami Valley

CAMDEN — Audubon Miami Valley will host a fieldtrip to Wagers Memorial Park, on Saturday, May 11, from 8 a.m.-noon.

Participants should meeet at 1301 Ohio 725 West, Camden.

Naturalist and nature photographer Tom Hissong will lead the field trip in Wagers Memorial Park. Also known as the “Devil’s Backbone,” the park features rocky cliffs, waterfalls, spring wildflowers and bird migrants in abundance.

Located along Paint Creek, the area features limestone formations from the Ordovician Period of the Paleozoic Era and contains many marine life invertebrate fossils.

The event is free and open to the public.