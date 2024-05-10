PCDL monthly events, activities

EATON & PREBLE COUNTY — All Preble County District Library board meetingstake place at 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday at the Library Administrative Building at 450 S Barron St, except January, May, and December. May’s meeting is Monday, May 20, 7 p.m.

The 6th Annual Preble County Comic Con will be held Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Star Theatre, 310 North Barron Street, in Eaton. A full day of family fun and pop culture excitement, Comic Con will feature artists, vendors, cosplay contest, tabletop gaming, and more.

May 11-18

West Elkton Branch: Puzzle Table all month during open hours. Sit by our picture window, relax, and work at our puzzle table! Fun for kids, teens and adults.

Eldorado and West Manchester Branches: all month during open hours. Eldorado Branch Library is 100 years old this year! Every checkout at Eldorado or West Manchester libraries in the month of May will earn a raffle ticket for gift cards and other prizes.

New Paris Branch: Friends of the Library Book and Bake Sale The book sale runs all week from Saturday, May 11-Saturday, May 18, during open hours. The bake sale runs Saturday, May 11, during open hours.

Eaton Branch: Let’s Role! Kids RPG Club, Monday, May 13, 5-6 p.m. This new club is intended for children 6-12 years of age and will meet on the second Monday of each month at 5 p.m. Each month the group will complete a campaign of different kid-friendly, table-top RPG games.

Camden Branch: After School Fun, Wednesday, May 15, 6 p.m. Kids and teens can come to the Camden Branch for games, crafts, and snacks!

West Alexandria Branch: Spring Cleaning Recycled Crafts, Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m. We have been cleaning out our craft closets and have so many odds and ends for you to craft with! Take your completed crafts home or leave them with us to help us decorate for our Summer Reading Program. For kids and teens.

May 19-25

New Paris Branch: Plant Swap all month during open hours. Bring a Plant, Take a Plant! Houseplants, seeds, cutting, sprouts, bareroot and more! Bring potted plants, seeds, or cuttings in water to trade, label your plants as best as you can.

Camden Branch: Little Ones Storytime Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. Join us for Storytime at the Camden Branch to help your kids develop a love for books and make new friends! Each Tuesday’s Storytime will have a new theme and activity.

West Elkton Branch: Discover America Series. During the third week each month, kids and teens can visit different regions of our fifty great states through a craft representing that area. Make a fun craft and learn something exciting!

West Alexandria Branch: If You Give a Mouse a Cookie Family Night, Tuesday, May 21, at 5:30 p.m. If you give a mouse a cookie…. he will want to visit the library for Family Night to join in all the fun activities.

West Manchester Branch: Train Day, Wednesday, May 22, during open hours. We’re having a train party! Activities and snacks will be available all day, crafts will run from 4:30-5:45 p.m.

Eaton Branch: Stay and Play Hour, Wednesday, May 22, at 10:30 a.m. Parents and children can socialize with other families and play with books, puppets, blocks, a ball pit, and more. Through play, children can expand their vocabulary, learn to problem-solve, and build social and emotional skills! This program is for children ages 0-5 years of age.