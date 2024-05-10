Eaton man indicted on porn charges

Hatmaker Jr.

EATON — An Eaton man was in custody at the Preble County Jail at press time, facing multiple child pornography-related charges, after being indicted on Monday, May 6.

In a secret indictment filed on Monday, May 6, Ernest R. Hatmaker Jr., 53, of 1178 Bantas Creek Rd., Eaton, was indicted by a Preble County grand jury on six felony charges, including five counts pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person (4th degree felonies) and one count illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance (a 5th degree felony.)

According to a Thursday, May 9, press release from Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, in February 2022, the Sheriff’s Office received notification from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force “regarding the sharing of potential child pornography via an app.”

Detectives began their investigation and would later request the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation in this case, the release noted.

A search warrant was served at a residence near Eaton on June 24, 2022. “Evidence was seized and analyzed by the FBI. In August 0f 2023, detectives began analyzing that evidence and continuing their investigation,” the release continued.

Detectives then turned their investigation over to the Preble County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The case was presented to a Preble County grand jury on Monday and the grand jury returned a secret indictment against Hatmaker.

A secret indictment is one which is not made public until the subject of the indictment has been arrested, notified or released pending trial.

According to the bill of indictment in the Preble County Common Pleas Court, the grand jurors found that on, or about June 24, 2022, Hatmaker “did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, knowingly solicit, receive, purchase, exchange, possess, or control material that shows a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity, masturbation, or bestiality,” and “did possess or view material or performance that shows a minor who was not Ernest R. Hatmaker’s child or ward in a state of nudity.”

Hatmaker, who was arrested and booked into the Preble County Jail on Wednesday, evening, May 8, was scheduled for arraignment on Friday, May 10. At press time Thursday, he was being held in the jail without bond.

On Monday, the grand jury also issued indictments on:

Kyle E. J. Moore, 643½ N. Howard Street, Union City, Indiana, possession of heroin, possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Walter Carlos Landerer III, 5932 E. U.S. 40, Lewisburg, having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs; Brian Henry Seebock, 32 Jefferson Street, Brookville, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Bradley Allen Robinson, 5228 Paint Creek Road, Eaton, strangulation and assault.

Also: Westin Sandifar, 106 McMinn Road, Centerville, Indiana, possession of a fentanyl-related compound; Darwin Linoiel Grant Hanks, 16934 Antwerp Road, Lot 63 Harlan, Indiana, having weapons while under disability and carrying a concealed weapon and Christopher Michael Liming, 45 Long Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reach Eddie Mowen Jr. at 937-683-4061 and follow on X @emowenjr.