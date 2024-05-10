Preble Arts hosting special interactive exhibit

EATON — Preble Arts will host a special interactive art exhibit, Expressive Healing, hosted by Preble Arts with support from Reid Health, on Saturday, May 11, from 3-5 p.m. at the center located at 207 E. Main St., Eaton.

Expressive Healing is not just an art exhibit but an immersive experience designed to promote wellness and self-expression, according to Preble Arts officials. Through various art activities and interactive installations, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with art as a means of healing and self-discovery.

Opening night will include:

•Free art activities: Dive into hands-on art activities designed to ignite creativity and promote relaxation.

•Interactive art pieces: Experience art in a new light with installations that encourage participation and reflection.

•Free mental health screenings: Take advantage of free and anonymous mental health screenings provided by Reid Health.

•Positive environment: This show aims to provide a safe and welcoming space where everyone feels seen, heard, and supported.

But what does “interactive” mean for this exhibit? It means attendees won’t just be an observer; they’ll be actively involved in shaping their experience. Pull a tab on a piece, add one’s own input, and share thoughts and feelings by engaging with the artwork in a personal way. There’s something for everyone to explore and enjoy, according to organizers.

For more information, visit www.preblearts.org.