This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Tuesday, May 14

Tween Tuesday: Lego Challenge, 3-4 p.m.

Kids in grades 5-6 can complete a series of Lego challenges to prove their skills. Registration is not required.

All Ages Chess Club, 6:30-8 p.m.

If you enjoy chess or want to learn the game, come spend an evening playing, learning, testing and improving chess moves with other players of varying skill levels. All ages and levels are welcome. Feel free to bring your own board or play on the sets provided.

Register in advance under the Upcoming Events Brookville Branch tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, May 15

Teen Advisory Board, 2:30-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7-12 can apply to be on the library’s Teen Advisory Board where they can not only fulfill school community service requirements, but can also be an integral part of the community utilizing teamwork, leadership, and empowerment! These teens can get a say in what happens at the library and complete community service projects at the same time!

A completed application is required for attendance and may be picked up at the library. Email Ally Doerman-Bays, [email protected], with any questions.

Register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, May 16

Rainbow Alliance, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 through 12 are welcome to come to a safe space for those who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, or meet an ally and discuss LGBTQIA+ history, current events, and pop culture. Registration is not required.

Saturday, May 18

National Bike to the Library Day, Story Time and Pizza Party, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The library will host Officer Forest Wilson and the Brookville Police Department for National Bike to the Library Day! They’ll have free bicycle helmets available to pass out for all members of the family, while supply lasts. Join us for a Story Time at 11 a.m. with the police, fire, EMT and other first responders then stick around afterwards for a pizza party, generously provided by the Brookville Police Department! Registration is not required.