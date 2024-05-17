Billie Peyton elected 2024 OAA President

Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association (OAA) annual conference on January 12 and 13, and elected Preble County native Billie Peyton as their 2024 president Submitted | Ohio Auctioneers Association

COLUMBUS — Auctioneers from across the state convened for the Ohio Auctioneers Association (OAA) annual conference on January 12 and 13, and elected Preble County native Billie Peyton as their 2024 president.

Peyton has served the OAA Board as Vice President and Director. He joined the OAA in 2015 and is also a member of the Michigan and National Auctioneers Associations.

The OAA conference was held in Columbus, and provided auctioneers with educational opportunities, auctioneer bid calling contests and vendors providing opportunities to improve auction services and equipment. Friday’s luncheon featured Governor Mike DeWine addressing the auctioneers. During Saturday’s business meeting Peyton was sworn in as President by Past OAA President and OAA Hall of Fame Member, Auctioneer H. John Kramer, also a Preble County native.

Peyton has an impressive resume as a bid caller having won the OAA Junior and Senor Bid Calling Championships in 2017 and 2020 respectably; as well as Championships in Michigan in 2019 and the Midwest Michigan Jamboree. At the National Auctioneers Association he has placed in the top 10 in the prestigious International Auctioneers Contest more than once and has been a finalist of the World Automobile Auctioneers Championship. Locally, Peyton sells at two automotive auctions weekly and is part of the RES Auction Services of Wooster specializing in real estate, agricultural and construction equipment and firearms and ammunition;

Peyton is also one of the lead auctioneers at the prominent Barrett Jackson Collector Car Auctions and is one of just a few auctioneers to call bids in the main auction area, which is televised live and on tape on the History Channel and other streaming channels. Barrett Jackson Head auctioneer, Ohioan Joe Mast said, “Barrett-Jackson is the biggest and the best; the greatest collector car auction out there, so we bring some of the best auctioneers in the world. This is not a training ground.”

Peyton will be selling other Barrett Jackson auctions throughout 2024.

Locally Peyton sells at the Preble County Fair Sale of Champions and 4-H Livestock Auction and serves on the sale committee of the Preble County Fair Board. When not selling automobiles and equipment,he and his wife Katie are part of a family cattle and grain farming operation of over 800 acres.