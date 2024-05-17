Penn Station East Coast Subs opens in Eaton

Located at 1551 N. Barron Street, the new Penn Station East Coast Subs offers a variety of dining options to the residents of Eaton and nearby communities. Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

EATON — Penn Station East Coast Subs’ newest location opened earlier this week in Eaton.

Located at 1551 N. Barron Street, this new establishment offers a variety of dining options to the residents of Eaton and nearby communities.

The Eaton franchise is a family-run venture owned by Chris Atkins alongside his daughter, Mariah Pheanis. Atkins, an experienced entrepreneur who also operates a successful sports bar and grill in the area, brings his expertise to the operational side of the business, focusing on back-of-house responsibilities. Mariah, serving as the managing partner, will be the face of the establishment, managing front-of-house interactions with staff and customers.

“Everything I’ve learned about restaurant management, customer service, and building a team culture, I learned from my dad,” Pheanis said. “I’m really excited to have this opportunity to grow in my career with my dad by my side to guide me.”

Atkins has a robust background in healthcare, having managed a private ambulance service in southwest Ohio for 17 years before selling it to private equity in 2012. He holds a master’s degree in physician assistant studies and currently practices trauma and surgical critical care medicine at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. A few years ago, he added to his list of accomplishments by opening the Wings Etc. franchise in Eaton, and now he is excited to expand his business portfolio – and the local food options – with this Penn Station East Coast Subs franchise.

“For one, it is an amazing feeling to be able to partner with my daughter. Add in the fact that we are filling a much-needed void in this area – which is the need for more restaurants,” added Atkins. “Penn Station has a great reputation, one that Mariah will uphold by delivering quality food and exceptional customer service to our neighbors across Eaton and neighboring communities like Lakengren, West Alexandria, Camden, and Lewisburg.”

Penn Station East Coast Subs is renowned for its array of hot grilled and cold deli classic sandwiches, including the famous Philadelphia cheesesteak, as well as wraps and salads made to order with premium ingredients. The menu also features fresh-cut fries, hand-squeezed lemonade, and freshly baked chocolate chunk cookies. Offering eat-in dining, carryout, delivery, and catering options, Penn Station caters to a variety of dining preferences.

The new restaurant welcomes patrons from Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.