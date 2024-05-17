White wins MU film award

On Wednesday, May 8, Miami University in Oxford hosted the 2024 Spring Semester Film Festival for all Media and Communications majors. Jake White, a 2021 Eaton High School graduate, took home top honors for his short film titled “Paper Wings.” The film told the story of a young boy who creates, folds and flies a paper airplane over his backyard fence every day, and it comes back every day until one day it didn’t. Later he finds out the person on the other side of the fence was a veteran and had passed away. He left the boy a box filled with memories from time in his service. White took home the “Spotlight Award” for directing and writing the film and his group also took home the “Audience Award” voted by their peers. The film placed first out of 23 films.