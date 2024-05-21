Church briefs

Souper Supper at New Hope

The next Souper Supper at New Hope Church will be Saturday, May 25, 4-6 p.m. at the church located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Menu this month includes a baked potato bar with a variety of toppings,salads and desserts, coffee, iced tea, punch and water.

VBS in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden will be having Vacation Bible School the week of June 23-28. This year’s theme is, “Breaker Rock Beach.” Children aged 5 years to finishing 5th grade are invited. Register online at camdencornerofhope.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.