Northmont girls 4th, boys 7th at district track

Makenna Long took 1st place in the 3200 meter run in 11:56.72. Photos Ron Nunnari | The Register-Herald Daron Porter took 1st in the 800 meter run in 1:54.44. Chinaza Ibe hands the baton to Paige Auxier during the 4x200 meter relay. Northmont placed 3rd in 1:47.85. Jonathan Warren (left) placed 3rd in the 400 meter dash in 50.79 seconds.

TROY — At the OHSAA Southwest District Division I track meet the Northmont girls placed 4th out of 14 teams with 88 points behind Wayne (108), Tippecanoe (98), and Troy (91).

The Northmont boys placed 7th out of 14 teams with 37 points. Wayne took 1st with 165.5 points.

The top four finishers in each event advanced to the regional meet.

In the girls high jump Jenna Hall placed 2nd at 5 feet, 1 inch and Madison Evans placed 6th at 4 feet, 8 inches.

Logan Fast placed 5th in the shot put at 33 feet, 5.25 inches. Marie Besingi finished 14th at 28 feet, 2.25 inches.

Northmont’s 4×800 relay team (Jazlen Simpson, A. Brown, Zoey Evers, Makenna Long) placed 3rd in 10:24.36.

Victoria Odole placed 3rd in the 100 meter dash in 12.68 seconds.

Northmont’s 4×200 relay team (Jakayla Waddell, Chinaza Ibe, Paige Auxier, Victoria Odole) placed 3rd in 1:47.85.

Addison Brown placed 5th in the 1600 meter run in 5:56.48 while Lilia Lopez finished 12th in 6:21.92.

The 4×100 relay team (Gunn, Ibe, Bankston, Eloi) placed 7th in 53.64 seconds.

Jakayla Waddell placed 2nd in the 400 meter dash in 59.52 seconds.

Jazlen Simpson placed 6th in the 800 meter run in 2:26.37 while Abbie Weeks finished 16th in 2:45.40.

Victoria Odole placed 4th in the 200 meter dash in 26.30 seconds while Jakayla Waddell was 8th in 27.44.

Makenna Long took 1st place in the 3200 meter run in 11:56.72 and Amelia Brown placed 3rd in 12:21.72.

Northmont’s 4×400 relay team (Jakayla Waddell, Paige Auxier, Faye Osborne, Zoey Evers) placed 3rd in 4:08.08.

Juliana Gunn placed 2nd in the long jump at 17 feet, 1.5 inches. Ariane Eloi finished 21st at 13 feet, 7.75 inches.

Logan Fast placed 7th in the discus at 103 feet, 9 inches.

Boys results

Northmont’s 4×800 relay team (Daron Porter, Jackson Morgret, Pfeiler, Grant Mergler) placed 5th in 8:42.27.

Ike Nwanoro finished 9th in the discus at 127 feet, 2 inches. Charlie Henson was 18th at 94 feet, 11 inches. He finished 16th in the shot put at 34 feet, 6 inches.

Eli Pettis placed 6th in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.99 seconds.

Northmont’s 4×200 relay team (Daniel Ivory, Will Paige, Jonathan Warren, Kalib Haynesworth) placed 4th in 1:30.69.

Grant Mergler finished 15th in the 1600 meter run in 4:59.76 while Charlie Wendt was 22nd in 5:29.90.

Northmont’s 4×100 relay team (Paige, Haynesworth, Eli Pettis, Stewart) placed 8th in 45.01 seconds.

Jonathan Warren placed 3rd in the 400 meter dash in 50.79 seconds.

Daron Porter took 1st in the 800 meter run in 1:54.44.

Jackson Morgret finished 9th in the 3200 met run in 10:40.80.

Northmont’s 4×400 relay team (Ivory, Michael Goffinet, Norris, Porter) placed 2nd in 3:25.91.

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124 or email [email protected].