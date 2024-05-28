Daron Porter qualifies for state track meet

Daron Porter (center) qualified for state in the 800 meter run placing 3rd in 1:54.50. At far left is 2nd place finisher Dominic Jackson of St. Xavier (1:54.34) and beside him is 4th place finisher Brendan Roe of Mason (1:54.58). At right is 5th place finisher Jayden Thompson of Harrison (1:54.60). Paige Auxier takes the baton from Chinaza Ibe on the 4x200 meter relay. Northmont finished 9th in 1:46.41. Jonathan Warren explodes out of the blocks on the 400 meter dash. Makenna Long keeps pace with Lucy Marketos of Kings in the 3200 meter run. Amelia Brown (front) gets set for the start of the 3200 meter run.

DAYTON — Senior Daron Porter was the only Northmont athlete to qualify for the state meet by placing third in the 800 meter run Friday night in the Region IV, Division I finals held at Welcome Stadium.

Only the top four finishers in each event advanced to state. The boys 800 meter run was a tightly contested race. Calvin Kilgallon of Lebanon was 1st in 1:52.46. The next three qualifiers were packed tight.

Dominic Jackson of St. Xavier finished 2nd in 1:54.34. Porter was 3rd in 1:54.50. Brendan Roe of Mason was 4th in 1:54.58.

Other Northmont athletes failed to make the cut.

The 4×200 relay team (Daniel Ivory, Will Paige, Joanathan Warren, Kalib Haynesworth) placed 8th in 1:29.79. Wayne took 1st (1:26.47), Lakota West 2nd (1:28.81), Moeller 3rd (1:28.84), and Kings 4th (1:29.01).

Warren finished 13th in the 400 meter dash in 52.04 seconds. Kaden Ellerbe of Beavercreek took 1st (47.76), Micah Rice of Moeller was 2nd (48.36), Gavin Pelzel of St. Xavier 3rd (48.42), and Brayden Holland of Oak Hills 4th (49.02).

Northmont’s 4×400 relay team (Ivory, Norris, Warren, Porter) finished 12th in 3:28.20. Advancing to state was 1st place Moeller (3:18.21), Princeton 2nd (3:19.69), Beavercreek 3rd (3:21.04), and St. Xavier 4th (3:21.21).

The Thunderbolts finished 27th in a field of 41 scoring teams.

Girls results

The Lady Bolts scored two points to place 36th out of 39 scoring teams.

Juliana Gunn placed 7th in the long jump at 17 feet, 1 inch. Claire Downer of Chaminade-Julienne was 1st at 18 feet, 4 inches. Peyton Dews of Little Miami was 2nd at 18 feet, 3 inches. Tazara Prophett of Walnut Hills was 3rd at 18 feet, 3 inches. Emilia Capiello of Mason was 4th at 18 feet, 1.25 inches.

Northmont’s 4×800 relay team (Jazlen Simpson, A. Brown, Zoey Evers, Makenna Long) finished 15th in 10:26.56. Mason was 1st (9:27.26), Loveland 2nd (9:38.48), Lakota West 3rd (9:39.20), and Seton 4th (9:47.80).

Jenna Hall finished 12th in the high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches. Dashayla Worlaw of Mt. Healthy was 1st (5 feet, 6 inches), Alyssa Grim of Centerville 2nd (5 feet, 4 inches), Mandy Gehring of Oak Hills 3rd (5 feet, 3 inches), and D’Asyia Cotton of Cincinnati Northwest was 4th (5 feet, 3 inches).

The 4×200 relay team (Victoria Odole, Chinaza Ibe, Paige Auxier, Jakayla Waddell) finished 9th in 1:46.41. Princeton was 1st in 1:39.63, Lakota East 2nd in 1:39.68, Mason 3rd in 1:39.83, and Centerville 4th in 1:41.13.

Jakayla Waddell finished 11th in the 400 meter dash in 1:00.90. Kayleigh Keyes of Beavercreek was 1st in 55:32, Tori Killens of Mason 2nd in 57:05, Hayle Yeazell of Lakota East 3rd in 57:20, and Elizabeth Resig of Mason 4th in 57.24.

Victoria Odole finished 15th in the 200 meter dash in 26.69 seconds. Summer Swartwout of Colerain was 1st in 24.50, Te’aira Branham-Patrick of Wayne 2nd in 24.59, Trinity Bibbs of Wayne 3rd in 24.78, and Mackenzie Givens of Princeton 4th in 24.81.

Makenna Long finished 10th in the 3200 meter run in 11:47.42 and Amelia Brown was 13th in 12:32.27. Bentley Thomas of Ursuline Academy was 1st in 10:51.45, Efa Paschka of Mason 2nd in 10:52.26, Lucia Rodbro of Talawanda 3rd in 11:03.98, and Alynna Wilson of Lebanon 4th in 11:08.76.

The 4×400 relay team (Jakayla Waddell, Paige Auxier, Faye Osborne, Zoey Evers), finished 14th in 4:09.24. Lakota East took 1st in 3:52.74, Mason 2nd in 3:53.89, Lakota West 3rd in 3:56.33, and Little Miami 4th in 3:56.51.

The 2024 OHSAA Track & Field State Championship will be held Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Welcome Stadium.

