NT students visit PCHS

On Thursday, May 9, the National Trail Elementary third grade class visited the Preble County Historical Society and Nature Reserve for the first time. Students and staff rotated through four stations, including a historic timeline filled with local Preble County objects in the museum, a tour of the 1813 Log House complete with fresh cornbread cooked over the hearth, a station with local inventions like the bicycle and Cheese-it crackers and then a new station for vexillology, the study of flags. Students got to create their own flag which will be displayed this year in the Exhibit Hall for all to see. Visitors are welcomed at the PCHS on Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. or Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. during visitor hours. For more information, visit www.preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com.

Submitted | Preble County Historical Society