Two blood drives set for June 6 in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Donate to help the summer blood supply at get a chance to win Bengals vs. Browns tickets on Thursday, June 6, at the Parker Hannifin Lewisburg community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 700 W. Cumberland St., or at the Lewisburg Baptist Church community blood drive from 3-6 p.m. at 608 N Commerce St.

Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937- 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the Solvita “From One to Many” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in a drawing to win a pair of tickets to the Bengals vs. Browns game at Paycor Stadium.

June launches the summer travel season, a challenging time for Solvita to register the 350 donors needed every day to supply area hospitals. Remember to donate or to reschedule a missed donation as soon as possible.

Save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.solvita.org/donorxpress.