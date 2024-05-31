Wild Hearts African Farm Kicks off Summer Challenge at BBL

BROOKVILLE — The Wild Hearts African Farm will bring animals to the Brookville Branch Library on Wednesday, June 5, from 4-5 p.m. The library is located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

The farm’s Interactive Wildlife Booth programs are designed to allow the children to approach, touch, and learn about the animals while staff members bring out a few animals at a time. These animals include majestic raptors, tropical birds, scaly reptiles, farm animals, furry mammals, and fascinating bugs. Registration is not required and the event will be held outdoors.

The Summer Challenge runs from June 1 through July 31 this year and has clubs for all ages, including adults. There will be other special programs and events for all during the challenge. Youth, ages birth to 18 years, can choose a book of their choice once they’ve completed an activity and/or read at least once a day for 15 days and 30 days. They’ll get a tote bag for reaching the 45-day goal. Those who complete the 45 days will also be entered for a system-wide grand prize.

Back by popular demand, adults have the opportunity to participate in the challenge this summer. They can explore Dayton Metro Library resources and discover new materials to read using a BINGO challenge board! These can be picked up at the Brookville branch (or any branch location), or register online to begin tracking reading. Adult Summer Challenge participants will receive a small prize after completing five boxes (in a row, or not) and will be entered to win a branch raffle basket.

The Wild Hearts African Farm program will also be presented at 6 other Dayton Metro Library branches throughout the summer. For more information on this and other Summer Challenge events look for the Upcoming Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, call 937-463-2665 or visit the library.