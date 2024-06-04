Applications available for next Leadership Preble County cohort

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the ninth cohort of Leadership Preble County, set to launch in October. Pictured, the seventh cohort graduated from the program this past January. Submitted | Preble County Chamber of Commerce

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce announced last week that applications are now being accepted for the ninth cohort of Leadership Preble County, set to launch in October.

This program is rapidly growing and provides a unique opportunity for local professionals to enhance their leadership skills and make a significant impact in their communities, according to chamber officials.

Leadership Preble County offers a comprehensive 10-month curriculum designed to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to assume or enhance their leadership roles within their organizations and the broader community. The program covers a wide range of topics, including local government, infrastructure, workforce development, healthcare, and more. Through monthly sessions and tours led by local experts, participants gain valuable insights and build a strong network of professional contacts.

To kick off the application period, the chamber is hosting a special Lunch & Learn session titled “Unlocking Leadership: Exploring the Power of Leadership Preble County” on Thursday, June 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Edison State Community College in Eaton. Registration is required. This informative session will provide prospective applicants with an in-depth look at the program and its benefits. Attendees will hear firsthand testimonials from current cohort members and graduates, offering a glimpse into the transformative impact of the program on both personal and professional growth.

“As a lifelong resident of Preble County and a graduate of the 2020 class of Leadership Preble County, I learned so much about our community that I did not know. The program also introduced me to great connections that were invaluable when I served as the Mayor of Camden and continue to be beneficial in my role as the Chamber Director,” said Karen Moss, Executive Director at the Preble County Chamber of Commerce. “Leadership Preble County is gaining incredible momentum and growing rapidly. With the cohort limited to 20 participants, we anticipate a highly competitive selection process. This program offers an unparalleled opportunity to deepen your understanding of Preble County and to build lasting professional relationships.”

Leadership Preble County is made possible through the generous sponsorships of Kettering Health and the Preble County Development Partnership. “Their support enables us to provide this transformative program, fostering the growth and development of emerging leaders within our community,” Moss added. “Additionally, students contribute through tuition, underscoring their commitment to enhancing their leadership skills. We are deeply grateful for the combined effort that empowers the future leaders of Preble County.”

To learn more about the program, register for the Lunch & Learn session or to apply now, visit the Preble County Chamber’s website at https://preblecountyohio.com/leadership-preble-county/.